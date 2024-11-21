Leicestershire’s Gaslow celebrates major sales milestone

Technical Manager at Gaslow, Carl Orton.

Leicestershire’s Gaslow International is proud to announce the sale of its 100,000th refillable gas cylinder, marking a major milestone in the business's fifth decade of trading.

Since its foundation in 1978, Gaslow – which is headquartered in Loughborough - has been focused on transforming the gas cylinder market by offering customers a cost-effective, reusable alternative to more traditional single-use cylinders.

Carl Orton, Technical Manager at Gaslow, who has worked in the leisure industry for more than 25 years, said of the achievement: “We are thrilled to mark the momentous occasion of our 100,000th gas cylinder sale – it really is a major milestone in Gaslow’s story.

“This achievement is a testament to the hard work our team have put in over the years, to develop the safety and convenience of the Gaslow refillable cylinder. It’s also proof of how ingrained our team is in understanding the market we serve – we pride ourselves on always going the extra mile to deliver the very best customer service we can.”

From industry and consumer feedback, Gaslow has a strong reputation for safety, quality and customer service.

Gaslow's refillable cylinders are designed for longevity, with each unit cylinder made for refilling in line with customer demand, eliminating the need for disposable and exchange alternatives.

CEO at Gaslow, Richard Glazebrook, added: “We’re very proud to have established such a trusted and popular product and will continue to develop and adapt to our customer’s needs and the market’s evolution.

Having begun our journey in 1978, our goal as a business is to continue providing our customers with a reliable, safe and cost-effective piece of equipment that can be used whenever and wherever they require it.”