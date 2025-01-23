Leicestershire housebuilder commits to helping buyers ahead of stamp duty threshold changes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Leicestershire housebuilder has vowed to help homebuyers find their dream home and move ahead of the upcoming stamp duty changes.

From 1st April 2025, the nil-rate stamp duty threshold, which is currently £250,000, will return to the previous level of £125,000, and the nil-rate threshold for first-time buyers, which is currently available on properties up to £425,000, will drop to £300,000. The maximum purchase price for which first-time buyers’ relief can be claimed – which is a discounted rate of 5% on the proportion of the property value over the nil-rate threshold - will drop from £625,000 to £500,000. Moving before the changes come into effect could therefore save house buyers thousands of pounds.

To support homebuyers before the upcoming changes take place, Redrow Midlands, which is currently building at two developments across Leicestershire, is committed to helping homebuyers move, offering a variety of helpful schemes and incentives.

Perfect for families looking for more space or house hunters looking to right-size, Redrow’s Leicestershire developments currently have a range of stunning two, three, and four-bedroom homes available, including properties from the award-winning Heritage Collection, such as The Stratford and The Leamington Lifestyle.

Support available for buyers includes ready-made homes that can be moved into before the threshold changes take effect, deposit and stamp duty contributions and assistance for customers with an existing property to sell.

Selected homes at both developments are also available on the Redrow Help to Sell Scheme, which assists interested buyers in selling their existing property by arranging valuations, liaising with estate agents, and supporting them with paperwork, as well as providing a contribution towards the cost of selling.

In addition, Redrow Midlands is also offering tailor-made incentives with luxury upgrades available within the home for reservations made before Friday 31st January 2025.

Elaine Cartwright, Sales Director for Redrow Midlands, said: “We understand that the adjustments to stamp duty will cause uncertainty among homebuyers in Leicestershire, who will be aiming to move before the changes take place.

“Our team of experts are readily available to provide guidance and support throughout the purchasing process. We are pleased to be able to offer a choice of two-bedroom homes in Leicestershire that are currently not eligible for Stamp Duty Land Tax, and we have many schemes available to assist buyers in securing their dream home before the changes come into play, without the extra stress associated with moving."