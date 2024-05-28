Leicestershire homebuilder’s support of assistance dogs charity earns platinum award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Loughborough-based Canine Partners has awarded David Wilson Homes the esteemed Platinum Business Club status following five years of support.

The homebuilder has donated £298,679 to the assistance dog charity over the past five years and has now been recognised with an official partnership award.

In addition to the financial contributions, David Wilson Homes also helped to build the kennels where the dogs live during training, participated in volunteering days, and assisted with landscaping at the charity’s premises to create more accessible areas for wheelchair users.

David Watson, Senior Corporate & Community Partnerships Manager at Canine Partners, said: “We are delighted to have received the support of David Wilson Homes over the last five years with £298,679 in donations to support our vital work.

John Reddington receiving the Platinum Business Club trophy from Alex Lochrane, CEO at Canine Partne

“Most recently the company renovated our staff bungalow at our National Training Centre, covering all the costs and materials as a gift in kind to the charity. This project will assist us in our growth as a charity from one purpose-built and modern training centre, with the bungalow now providing a flexible working and meeting space, and accommodation for our staff and volunteers.”

During a recent event at Canine Partners, the charity’s CEO, Alex Lochrane, presented the Platinum Business Club award to John Reddington, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes East Midlands.

An unveiling of a plaque to celebrate the homebuilder’s renovation of the charity’s staff bungalow also took place.

John Reddington said: “We’ve thoroughly enjoyed supporting Canine Partners and seeing the direct, positive impact the charity’s work has on its beneficiaries.”

David Wilson Homes and Canine Partners celebrated another year of corporate partnership

“It’s an honour to be part of the charity’s Platinum Business Club, and we’re proud of what has been achieved in the five years of supporting Canine Partners.”

Canine Partners transforms the lives of people with physical disabilities through specially trained dogs and supports more than 300 beneficiaries.

The assistance dogs are trained to help adults with a range of disabilities by taking on human-like tasks including opening and closing doors, unloading the washing machine, helping people to get undressed, and even removing a card from an ATM.

Canine Partners provides much-needed support for people with disabilities including cerebral palsy, multiple sclerosis, arthritis, and muscular dystrophy. It also helps to cater for those who have suffered with other conditions including head injuries, spinal injuries, and strokes.

Alex Lochrane (CEO) speaking at the event hosted by Canine Partners

Once a dog has been paired up with its partner, they stay connected for life, and the charity offers ongoing support to adapt the dog’s training, should its partner’s condition change. The charity will also provide the partner with successor dogs, once their current canine partner retires or passes away, for as long as they need.

Having partnered with the charity for five successive years, David Wilson Homes has been able to fund the training of four dogs: Wellington, Winstone, Wilson and Bayleigh.

For more information on how to support the charity, visit the website at Canine Partners.