Leicestershire homebuilder looks back on work with communities for New Homes Week

Luxury homebuilder Mulberry Homes is looking back on the work it has done to support and connect with the communities it builds in, to mark New Homes Week (Monday 3rd to Sunday 9th February).

New Homes Week is an annual campaign delivered by the Home Builders Federation to provide a positive platform for the homebuilding industry, new build homeowners and potential homebuyers to celebrate the benefits of new build homes.

Each campaign follows a different theme and this year the theme is ‘community’. To mark the occasion, Mulberry Homes is looking back on some of the ways it engaged with local communities over the past year.

Over the course of 2024, the housebuilder supported 23 different charities, local sports teams and clubs, community groups and schools across all of the regions it operates in, including some based in the county. Across Leicestershire, the work was mainly with John Wycliffe Primary School.

An example of the book bundle donated by Mulberry Homes

The housebuilder donated mental health books to a primary school in Lutterworth to highlight Youth Mental Health Day on 19th September. Youth Mental Health Day aims to encourage an open dialogue between young people about their mental health and any struggles they may be facing. The awareness day aims to break down the stigma surrounding mental health.

John Wycliffe Primary School, which is just under one mile away from Mulberry Homes’ Kingsbury Park development, received a bundle of books that tackle sensitive subjects including emotions and grief.

Imogen Baynes, Teacher at John Wycliffe Primary School, said: “We were very happy when we received this donation from Mulberry Homes. The focus on breaking down the stigma surrounding mental health is important, and these books act as a gateway for children to do that.”

Mulberry Homes also donated gardening kits to the same primary school, to celebrate National Children’s Gardening Week, which ran from Saturday 25th May to Sunday 2nd June.

Imogen Bayne, said: “National Children’s Gardening Week is a fun and engaging way for us to inspire a love of gardening amongst our pupils. The kits from Mulberry Homes will be a great help in us teaching the children new skills.”

Sophie Leathley, Senior Brand and Marketing Manager at Mulberry Homes, said: “We are incredibly proud of the work we have done with charities, sports teams, schools and local groups over 2024. Supporting local communities is incredibly important to us at Mulberry Homes and we are delighted that New Homes Week has afforded us the opportunity to look back on some of the great work we have done, and we look forward to supporting more groups and organisations in 2025.”