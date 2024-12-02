Leicestershire developer comes together as a team to raise funds in support of brain tumour research

By Ryan Clayton
Contributor
Published 2nd Dec 2024, 11:32 BST
Updated 2nd Dec 2024, 15:56 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Leicestershire developer comes together as a team to raise funds in support of brain tumour research

Morro team members, along with their friends and families, came together to raise money and awareness for the cause. The team took an hour out of their working day to participate and show their support.

The £2,113 raised during the charity walk will go towards supporting Brain Tumour Research’s aim to increase the national investment in brain tumour research to £35 million per year and to create a network of seven sustainable Brain Tumour Research Centres of Excellence across the UK.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Morro’s team stood with Brain Tumour Research after a member of the team recently lost their son to a brain tumour. In support of their co-worker during a difficult time, the Morro team united and set out to make a difference.

Morro staff taking part in the Walk of Hope for Brain Tumour Researchplaceholder image
Morro staff taking part in the Walk of Hope for Brain Tumour Research

Brain Tumour Research’s Walk of Hope sees hundreds of supporters organise walks in their communities every year, setting up fundraising pages and making donations to help find a cure for brain tumours.

Chris Timmins, Managing Director at Morro Partnerships, said: “We’re very proud of all the members of the Morro team who supported Brain Tumour Research and got involved with their Walk of Hope.

“We’re pleased that this donation will contribute to the vital work that Brain Tumour Research undertake to reach their goal of finding a cure for brain tumours. We’re very grateful to be able to play a part in reaching that goal.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Morro is proud to be better community makers, and to help foster an environment where people feel empowered and supported.”

For more information on Brain Tumour Research and the Walk of Hope, please visit https://braintumourresearch.org/pages/fundraise-walk-of-hope

Related topics:Leicestershire
News you can trust since 1859
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice