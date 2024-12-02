Leicestershire developer comes together as a team to raise funds in support of brain tumour research

Morro team members, along with their friends and families, came together to raise money and awareness for the cause. The team took an hour out of their working day to participate and show their support.

The £2,113 raised during the charity walk will go towards supporting Brain Tumour Research’s aim to increase the national investment in brain tumour research to £35 million per year and to create a network of seven sustainable Brain Tumour Research Centres of Excellence across the UK.

Morro’s team stood with Brain Tumour Research after a member of the team recently lost their son to a brain tumour. In support of their co-worker during a difficult time, the Morro team united and set out to make a difference.

Brain Tumour Research’s Walk of Hope sees hundreds of supporters organise walks in their communities every year, setting up fundraising pages and making donations to help find a cure for brain tumours.

Chris Timmins, Managing Director at Morro Partnerships, said: “We’re very proud of all the members of the Morro team who supported Brain Tumour Research and got involved with their Walk of Hope.

“We’re pleased that this donation will contribute to the vital work that Brain Tumour Research undertake to reach their goal of finding a cure for brain tumours. We’re very grateful to be able to play a part in reaching that goal.

“Morro is proud to be better community makers, and to help foster an environment where people feel empowered and supported.”

For more information on Brain Tumour Research and the Walk of Hope, please visit https://braintumourresearch.org/pages/fundraise-walk-of-hope