Leicestershire businesses championing region at Europe’s biggest security event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The largest security event in Europe is making its triumphant return to the NEC this April, with five businesses flying the flag for Leicestershire at the prestigious show.

Held between 30 April and 2nd May, The Security Event aims to educate smaller businesses and industry professionals in all forms of security including; public safety, the security skills gap, cyber security and creating a safe working environment to name a few.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Satsecure, which manufactures alarms, CCTV, access control, anti-intrusion and fire solutions, was set up in 2012. At the event, the team will be demonstrating the UR Fog Compact 390 which is an innovative piece of security which will fill up to 390 m³ of space with dense fog in just 50 seconds - reducing visibility to less than a metre and effectively disorienting intruders.

The Security Event

Daniel Allen, Marketing Graphic Designer at Satsecure, said: "Our base in the Leicestershire area is an important location for the business, and we're proud to be supporting the East Midlands economy, whilst providing the best security solutions for our clients.

“Attending the Security Event is really important for Satsecure, as it allows us to re-connect with buyers, suppliers, and experts from across the industry. Basing the show in Birmingham makes it easily commutable for us, and we're thrilled to be standing alongside some of the world's best and most recognisable brands.

“The Security Event is the first one we put on the calendar every year, and would recommend all security professionals pay it a visit.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aside from Satsecure, other businesses from the region are exhibiting including CAME UK, Cento Fire & Security, Honeywell Security Group, and Fadini UK.

More than 14,000 visitors are expected to attend the three day event, which also offers seminars delivered by security experts, product demonstrations and will host the regional qualifiers of the World Skills competition.

Tristan Norman, Group Event Director of the Nineteen Group, added: “This year sees the show return bigger and better than ever before, but that wouldn’t be possible without our incredible exhibitors. Technology is developing at a rapid rate, so it’s really important that businesses owners, decision makers and end users get the chance to see those advancements in person.

“We’re thrilled that nearly every region across the UK is represented at the show, with smaller independent businesses getting the chance to rub shoulders with industry giants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The future of this sector is incredibly exciting and we even have some of the best young talent on display at the World Skills competition. There really hasn’t been a better time to work in security”.

The Security Event is open to all security professionals working in the commercial and residential market, and students of undergraduate level and above on relevant courses of study are welcome to attend the show.