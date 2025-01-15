Leicestershire-based sustainable decorations start-up secures £25,000 in funding for business growth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Spot Dec, a sustainable decorations company based in Leicestershire, has secured £25,000 in funding from First Enterprise under the British Business Bank’s Start Up Loans programme.

The business, which looks to offer an innovative solution for decorating spaces for any occasion, aims to use the Start Up Loans funding to invest into acquiring better tools and higher quality materials for packaging purposes.

Co-founders Lee Coles and Kristina Koshmanova-Bahrin were inspired to start this business from their desire to create magical moments for their children during special occasions without leaving small, unsightly damages when taking down decorations.

With Lee’s background in construction helping with planning and understanding regulations, and Kristina’s design, multimedia and product management skills, the duo were able to build a business that is both practical and visually appealing.

(L-R) Lee Coles and Kristina Koshmanova-Bahrin, Co-Founders of Spot Dec

Spot Dec creates sustainable decorations that can be reused multiple times instead of being discarded after each event. Its discrete ceiling anchor with four hooks protects walls and ceilings while allowing decorations to hang beautifully, while its subtle design stays in place year-round, with ceiling lights enhancing the display.

Combined with fully recyclable packaging, Spot Dec promotes an eco-friendly approach to event decoration and its damage-free, practical design lets even tenants create a magical atmosphere without worrying about marks on walls or ceilings.

The funding from First Enterprise was primarily used to invest in bringing their product to market, and tooling which was crucial for kickstarting the manufacturing process and ensuring they could make their products at scale. It was also used to source high-quality materials for their packaging to reflect the eco-friendly and visually appealing values of their product.

Lee Coles and Kristina Koshmanova-Bahrin, Co-Founders of Spot Dec, comment: “Securing a patent and scaling production were daunting challenges, requiring significant time and resources.

“The Start Up Loan from First Enterprise, paired with the invaluable guidance of our adviser Forbes Lucas, transformed our journey. The funding allowed us to fast-track production, bring our product to market, and grow our business much sooner than expected. Forbes’s support extended beyond finances - his insights into our logo, website, and packaging were pivotal. With his ongoing encouragement and First Enterprise’s backing, we’ve overcome obstacles and achieved milestones that once seemed out of reach.”

First Enterprise provides business loans ranging from £500 - £150,000, which are funded through several regional funds, for start-ups and SMEs that are unable to borrow from traditional high-street lenders. The not-for-profit organisation reinvests any surplus into loan funds to further support economic growth and job creation in the local communities.

Forbes Lucas, Business Adviser at First Enterprise, comments: “Working alongside Spot Dec during their loan application process was a really fulfilling experience, the co-founder’s passion behind their product really showed through their dedication to creating beautiful environments for their family and friends. Wishing them all the best for the business’s future.”

Richard Bearman, Managing Director of Small Business Lending, British Business Bank commented: "Spot Dec have clearly sought out a gap in the market and have been able to use their real-life previous working experience to develop a niche business that is thriving. Funding and guidance from the Start Up Loans programme should only push them to further heights and I look forward to seeing all their success in the future.”