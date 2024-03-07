Leicestershire assistant site manager advocates diversity for International Women’s Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jess Fletcher (25), runs the King’s Meadow development on Kirby Lane, and is one of the youngest members of Barratt Homes’ site management team. Her daily responsibilities include scheduling the program of work for all trades on site, monitoring health and safety regulations and overseeing the production of new properties at the development.

She quickly climbed the corporate ladder having graduated from the ASPIRE programme in 2020 and, in light of International Women’s Day, is now encouraging more women to join the construction industry.

Jess said: “Construction needs a diverse workforce like any other industry. Diversity creates a better working environment where people can share their ideas and experiences which helps us to grow.

“Women have great attributes which are very much need in the construction industry.”

Jess believes that whilst it is stereotypically a male-dominated industry, her experience hasn’t been negatively impacted by that and she praised Barratt Homes for its inclusive workforce.

She continued: “Barratt Homes offers female leadership programmes, and its outreach for women in construction is the best I have seen which shows the company genuinely cares and sees the importance of having females in the industry.

“Even though it is a male-dominated industry, fortunately it is becoming more and more diverse.”

Recognising the importance of an inclusive workforce, by encouraging more women to join the industry, allows companies to understand their consumers better and broaden their ideas and attributes.

This year’s International Women’s Day campaign theme, #InspireInclusion, is focused on sharing the importance of diversity and empowerment in all aspects of society. The campaign aims to inspire women to be included and feel a sense of belonging and relevance.

When asked for her advice for women who are considering a career in the construction industry, Jess said: “It’s a fantastic industry to be a part of, and if you are interested and take the leap then it will be something you won’t regret. I am glad I came into construction and hope that more women will join too.”

“It’s hands-on working in a fast-paced environment every day and seeing people move into their new homes and loving where they live is the most rewarding thing.”

For more information about the career opportunities available at Barratt Homes, visit the website at Barratt Careers.