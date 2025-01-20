Leicestershire architecture firm calls for responsible use of hike in planning fees to ease burden on homeowners

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

In response to the news that planning fees are set to increase significantly, The Practical Planning Company is urging the government to ensure that the additional funds are used effectively to support planning teams and improve the planning process for local homeowners.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The planned fee increase, coming into effect in April 2025, aims to address the rising demand for planning applications and the shortage of resources in planning departments.

The Practical Planning Company stresses that the success of this change depends on how the extra funds are used – particularly when householder development will increase from £258 per application to £528 (a 105% increase).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Director Benjamin Heginbotham says: “Planning departments are under significant strain, and there’s no doubt that additional funding is needed. But the key to this fee increase’s success will be ensuring that the revenue is used to recruit and retain skilled professionals, streamline application processes, and reduce delays. Otherwise, the increased costs may only add to the frustration for homeowners without addressing the root causes of the problem.

The Practical Planning Company Co-Director, Benjamin Heginbotham

“For many homeowners, navigating the planning process has become an increasingly difficult task. Rising costs, lengthy delays, and inconsistent decision-making are common issues we see, and this fee increase could make it even harder for residents to improve or extend their homes. At the same time, the additional funds must help ease the burden on planning teams, so they can handle the growing number of applications efficiently and transparently.”

Founded in 2019, The Practical Planning Company is an award-winning architectural design studio quality design which works closely with homeowners throughout Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire, and Leicestershire, helping them navigate the often-complex planning process.

"We are committed to guiding our clients through the system, but it’s clear that the planning process needs reform,” adds Benjamin. “Homeowners shouldn’t feel discouraged or priced out of improving their homes. The system should empower you to adapt your space – whether that’s to accommodate a growing family or create room to work from home. Our goal is to make the process as accessible and fair as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While we recognise the need for increased funding to improve the system, we’ll continue to keep our design fees reasonable and transparent, ensuring homeowners get the best possible support throughout their projects."

Specialising in providing homeowners with the full design and planning package for home extensions and other home improvement projects, The Practical Planning Company offers services across the East Midlands.

To learn more about the firm’s services, visit the website or contact the team at 01332 446137.