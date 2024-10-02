Leicester Business Festival unveils 10th anniversary line-up with over 70 impactful events

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Celebrating a decade of success, the highly anticipated LBF 2024 line-up has been revealed, featuring over 70 impressive events – now open for free booking on the official Leicester Business Festival website.

Running from November 4 to 15 this milestone festival will deliver two weeks of valuable insights from leading experts across sectors such as creative and digital, professional services, hospitality, education, and more. With topics ranging from AI and entrepreneurship to inclusive workplace strategies, this year’s LBF promises something for every business professional.

Key sessions include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Business Owners Masterclass: From 'No' to 'Yes' (Mon 4 Nov, 10-11am) – Insider tips on improving your chances of securing business loans.

New Government, New Tax Rates (Mon 4 Nov, 2:30 - 4:30pm) – Explore how new Labour Government policies will impact SMEs.

Entrepreneurship Day (Tue 5 Nov, 11am - 12:30pm) - A TEDx-style event from DMU featuring inspiring speakers.

Leveraging AI: A ‘How To’ Guide (Thu 7 Nov, 8:30 - 10:30am) - Learn practical AI applications that can drive growth in your business.

(Thu 7 Nov, 8:30 - 10:30am) - Learn practical AI applications that can drive growth in your business. OMG! I'm starting a business but don't know where to begin… (Thu 7 Nov, 10am - 12pm) - For aspiring entrepreneurs to engage with a panel of experienced business owners and experts.

(Thu 7 Nov, 10am - 12pm) - For aspiring entrepreneurs to engage with a panel of experienced business owners and experts. The music diet: business benefits (Thu 7 Nov, 3:30pm - 5pm) – Discover how music and evolutionary science can improve business performance and well-being.

Sales Geek: How to Sell on Amazon (Tue 12 Nov, 1:15 - 4pm) – Expert guidance on launching and optimizing Amazon sales strategies.

(Tue 12 Nov, 1:15 - 4pm) – Expert guidance on launching and optimizing Amazon sales strategies. Bills, Beers, and Bowling (Tue 12 Nov, 6- 8pm) – Bring a copy of your latest energy bill and join the award-winning Assured Energy at Lane 7 for hospitality.

Pitch Perfect with Barclays Demo Directory (Thu 14 Nov, 10am - 12pm) – Sharpen your pitching skills to thrive in a competitive marketplace.

Neurodiversity in the Workplace (Fri 15 Nov, 12 - 1:30pm) – A workshop to empower teams to better support neurodiversity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leicester Business Festival event

Additionally, the Leicestershire Business Awards 2024 will take place on Friday, 8 November at The Venue, DMU. Tickets for the Leicestershire awards can be purchased via East Midlands Chamber website.

Richard Osborn, Regional Director at Excello Law and Chair of the LBF Community Interest Company (CIC), said: "It’s always an exciting moment when the full line-up is unveiled. This isn’t just a schedule – it’s a testament to the strength and collaboration of our business community. These events are delivered by experts and professionals across the region, and LBF serves as a powerful platform that inspires and elevates businesses.

"This year’s line-up includes dynamic workshops, masterclasses, podcasts, panels, and networking opportunities, all designed to fit seamlessly into your day. LBF doesn’t just build skills or celebrate successes – it drives real impact and strengthens our entire business landscape. I urge everyone to get involved, and with sessions filling up quickly, don’t miss out."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since its inception a decade ago, the Leicester Business Festival (LBF) has been consistently supported by key partners like East Midlands Chamber, De Montfort University, and the University of Leicester.

Each year, the festival has showcased innovations ranging from driverless pods to flying taxis, creating connections and boosting the regional economy. In 2023 alone, the festival raised over £20,000 for Leicester Hospitals Charity.

Andy Reed OBE, Chair of the Leicester & Leicestershire Business Board, added: "The purpose of the Business Board is to work with our local authorities to help them shape an economy which is productive, innovative, sustainable, and inclusive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“LBF supports that goal by developing new ideas and partnerships across the business community.

“Looking at the schedule for 2024, it’s great to see Business Board member organisations leading sessions and sharing their networks and knowledge to really push forward economic growth for all.”

With over 70 events planned, the full line-up is available for viewing and booking through the website:www.leicesterbusinessfestival.com