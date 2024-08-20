Leicester and Leicestershire businesses called to action before deadline

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With Leicester Business Festival (LBF) celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2024, event slots are filling up quickly. Businesses are urged to act now — there’s just one month left until the application deadline. Don’t miss the opportunity to be part of this flagship business fortnight, running from November 4-15, 2024. Since its inception ten years ago, LBF has been supported by key partners including East Midlands Chamber, De Montfort University, and the University of Leicester.

Helen Donnellan, Director of Research Business and Innovation at De Montfort University, commented, “DMU has proudly supported the Leicester Business Festival since its launch. Over the past decade, despite significant changes in the economic landscape, the Festival has consistently highlighted our local business community’s innovations and successes. We look forward to celebrating another successful year in 2024.”

Each year Leicester Business Festival (LBF) has continued to set the stage for innovation and growth, showcasing everything from Heathrow T5’s driverless pods to groundbreaking local business expansions. Over the years there’s been a total of 938 events, 43,000 attendees, and a reach of 443 million through strategic marketing, LBF has firmly established its impact.

This year, the festival will again spotlight the Boss Break Out event, which raised over £20,000 for Leicester Hospitals Charity in 2023. On November 7, at the Highcross Pop-Up Shop, Boss Break Out returns with a thrilling escape room challenge that combines fun with philanthropy. Business leaders will have the chance to collaborate, fundraise, and support Smileyscopes—innovative virtual reality headsets designed to enhance procedural experiences for young hospital patients. Bosses can be nominated to participate in this event through the Leicester Hospital Charity website.

Some of the CEOs/boss participants taking part in 'Boss Break Out' LBF event 2023.

Sunita Patel, Head of Charity at Leicester Hospitals Charity said: “We’re proud to once again be able to host this exciting event during LBF. This year we are looking to raise £20,000 to make great things happen for young patients at Leicester’s Hospitals. The concept is simple, you will only be allowed to escape the room once you reach your fundraising target. Boss Break Out is more than just a fundraising challenge—it's an opportunity for senior business leaders to unite, put their networks to the test, and make a real difference in the lives of young patients.

“Last year was a huge success and we are confident that this year's event will be bigger and better. We are still looking for participants and appealing to anyone that knows a busy boss who would rise to the challenge and give up a day of their time, to get in touch with the team to nominate them. This year we are looking to raise £20,000 to make great things happen for young patients at Leicester’s Hospitals.”

Any businesses interested in hosting their own event at LBF2024 can submit their applications until 18 September. To apply to host an event or to explore the festival’s initial lineup visit www.leicesterbusinessfestival.com

Additionally, there is a free workshop about how to host a successful LBF event on Monday 2 September, from 2:00pm to 4:30pm at Phoenix Leicester. This workshop led by Associate Events will provide guidance on the event organisation process. As spaces are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis, early registration is essential. To register for the workshop or for more information, visit https://lbf.ticketleap.com/howtohost2024

This year’s festival is bolstered by support from organisations such as East Midlands Chamber, De Montfort University, University of Leicester, IoD, Everards of Leicestershire, The Sir Thomas White Loan Charity, Leicester Hospitals Charity, Highcross Leicester, and TheMusicLicence by PPL PRS Ltd. Additional backing from HQ Recording, The City Rooms Leicester, and Assured Energy further strengthens the festival’s impact.