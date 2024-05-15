Housebuilder’s £752,000 investment helps create 'thriving communities' in Leicestershire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A housebuilder in Leicestershire has made a significant contribution to the local community.

Redrow East Midlands, which is currently building at Chantry Mews, in New Lubbesthorpe, and Hugglescote Grange, in Coalville, has made a significant investment into the local area – over £752,000 – and isn’t finished yet.

With developments proving popular with buyers looking for their dream home, Redrow East Midlands has been hard at work supporting the surrounding areas, providing funds to bolster local education services, infrastructure and biodiversity.

Part of the wider New Lubbesthorpe development, Chantry Mews is set in 325 acres of new parkland and wetland – providing a haven for wildlife and residents alike. The development has so far seen the opening of the New Lubbesthorpe Primary School. The Ofsted-rated ‘Good’ school opened in 2019 and is only the beginning of education improvements to the area, with plans for a second primary school and a new secondary school underway.

Redrow East Midlands has invested £752,000 into the community.

At Hugglescote Grange, biodiversity is a key priority, and the development has seen hundreds of pounds invested into the creation of animal-friendly spaces, with artificial hibernation areas created and native trees planted throughout.

With over 2,000 new homes in total in the wider Hugglescote scheme, Redrow East Midlands has supported the creation of new play areas, a local library, cycleways and footpaths.

Across Leicestershire, Redrow has invested over £752,000, with a further £706,000 still to be invested in supporting local communities to thrive.

The housebuilder is also implementing measures to reduce its carbon footprint, closely monitoring its water, electricity and gas usage to reduce environmental impact as much as possible.

Ryan O’Sullivan, Sales Director for Redrow East Midlands, said: “We are thrilled to be continuing to support the Leicestershire community and improving the sustainability of our already popular Chantry Mews and Hugglescote Grange developments, while bringing much-needed homes in the region. Our commitment to creating thriving communities benefits the local area, our residents and those looking to move in the future.

“With investment in local education providers, highway improvements, and biodiversity, we are proud of the difference we’ve made so far and are excited to continue supporting the region.

“These developments are proving incredibly popular with buyers and we’d encourage anyone looking to purchase a home at Chantry Mews and Hugglescote Grange to come along and chat to our friendly team about how we can help you find your dream home.”

With a range of two, three and four-bedroom homes available across Leicestershire, Chantry Mews and Hugglescote Grange are the perfect option for first-time buyers, families and right-sizers. With homes from Redrow’s award-winning Heritage Collection boasting traditional 1930s charm combined with high-spec interiors, and fantastic commuter links across Leicestershire and beyond, the developments are ideal for commuters.

Redrow East Midlands currently has seven developments across the region. In Leicestershire, Redrow is building high-quality, new homes at Chantry Mews, in New Lubbesthorpe, and Hugglescote Grange, in Coalville.