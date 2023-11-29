Housebuilder helps Home-Start Horizons fund playgroups for children in Leicestershire and Rutland

A charity which provides support to families with young children across Leicestershire has received a £1,000 donation from a developer building new homes in Melton.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ashberry Homes Eastern Counties, which is building a new development in Melton, has given the money to Home-Start Horizons to help fund its playgroup sessions for children under the age of five.

The Leicester-based charity, the localised hub of the national organisation Home-Start UK, runs nine stay and play groups across Leicester, Charnwood, Melton and Rutland. These groups support 190 families and are attended by as many as 260 children.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ashberry Homes’s donation will be used to cover expenditure on new toys, arts and craft tools, and play materials for the sessions which provide the children with a safe environment and lots of opportunities to develop their speech, social skills and emotional independence.

Ashberry Homes Eastern Counties has donated £1,000 to Home-Start Horizons

Nancy Parmar, Business and Finance Manager at Home-Start Horizons, said: “We would like to express our gratitude and appreciation for Ashberry Homes’s generous donation to Home-Start Horizons.

“We are a truly local charity, working with children and families in Leicester, Charnwood, Melton, and Rutland. This means that we have to rely on the support and funds we raise from within our local community.

“That is why this donation is so vital to us and it is much appreciated. So, we send Ashberry Homes our thanks from all at Home-Start Horizons.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Michaela Perkins, Sales Manager for Ashberry Homes Eastern Counties, said: “Home-Start Horizons is an amazing local charity which offers parents and carers invaluable support to help them give their children the best possible start in life.

“Our donation to the charity demonstrates our commitment to helping the local communities in Melton as we continue building work on our new development in the town.”

Ashberry Homes is building 114 homes at its Roundhouse Park site in Melton.