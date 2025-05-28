Kirsty Allsop - Bottesford entrepreneur

An award-winning entrepreneur has opened a larger showroom at Bottesford selling sustainable homewares.

Kirsty Allsop’s Gorgeous Little Things for Home with items sourced from luxury retailers; whether it has been a customer return, ex-showroom stock or simply unsold retail items, making for a true treasure trove of designer furniture.

The skilled team at the Orston Lane-based business bring each piece back to life, enabling customers to purchase luxury designer furniture at a fraction of the original price and curate a truly unique home for less.

Kirsty has previously been awarded a prestigious Theo Paphitis Small Business Sunday (SBS) award, an accolade fronted by one of the stars of TV’s Dragon's Den.

She has been an active participant in the NatWest Business Accelerator programme, a nationwide initiative that supports high-potential businesses with mentoring, resources, and growth strategies.

Kirtsy appeared at the programme’s recent business event in Leeds, where she was invited to share her experience of growing an independent retail brand with fellow entrepreneurs and business leaders.

“As an alumni of the Accelerator programme, it was lovely to meet and speak to different founders at various stages of their business journey,” said Kirsty.

“I would urge other local business leaders to apply for the programme - it was a real game-changer for me.

"It gave me the structure, mentorship, and headspace to focus on growing the business strategically and gave me the confidence to take the next steps.”

A true grassroots success story, Kirsty’s family-run business has become a beacon of local entrepreneurial spirit.