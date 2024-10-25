Highcross reveals heritage-inspired redevelopment plans

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Highcross Shopping Centre, Leicester’s leading retail and leisure destination, has revealed plans to revitalise its entrances in a bid to improve its visibility and emphasise the city’s cultural heritage.

The investment, following a planning application that was submitted last month, will see the centre’s four separate entrances, including those on East Gates, High Street, Church Gate and Bond Street, reimagined to become urban landmarks that celebrate Leicester’s vibrant fashion and textiles legacy.

From the early 19th century, through to the end of the 20th century, the city was recognised as the ‘second richest in Europe’ thanks to its booming textiles industry, which would eventually give birth to fashion giant, Next, and iconic knitwear specialists, Corah.

Subject to planning permission, work is scheduled to begin in Spring 2025, where the design of each entrance will mirror textures and forms known throughout fashion, including a ‘runway’, a curtain reveal and twisted pleat feature, each brought to life by distinctive lighting, shapes and materials.

Revealed today, the redevelopment plans, which aim to invest in and enliven the wider city centre, will take approximately six months to complete, and will be carried out in phases so that shoppers will face minimal disruption.

All four entrances are expected to be open, as normal, in time for the festive season so that shoppers can enjoy the new-look entrances as backdrops to seasonal pictures and shopping trips.

Talking about the planned works, Jeremy Lees, director at Savills, said:

“We’re thrilled to finally reveal our vision for the redevelopment of Highcross’ entrances. The plans are a demonstration of our commitment to continue to build on the shopping and leisure experience here in Leicester, while also working with important stakeholders to ensure that the city centre feels a safe and welcoming space that everyone can enjoy for many years to come.

“As the images reveal, we’re also proud to be tapping into Leicester’s rich fashion and textiles legacy that remains alive and well today, with accent features that will shine a light on that vibrant past and present.”

Commenting on future plans, Jeremy, added:

“If approved, these plans are the first of a number of exciting developments set to take place at Highcross over the next 12-months, with more to be revealed in the near future.”

On their involvement in the project, Neal Hemingway, architect, associate director at Threesixty Architecture, said:

“We wanted the design to reinforce Highcross Leicester as a key asset in the heart of the city, home to many prestigious brands. The designs for the entrances reflect the quality within and position each entrance as a landmark on the street and a gateway to key routes through the city.

“Inspired by the city’s rich history of textiles and fashion, we created a Highcross Style; a language of form and fabric to create a collection of different designs that ‘dress’ each entrance. The forms are inspired by garments, the patterns celebrate the city’s diversity, and the materials are rooted in the city’s heritage.”