Have your say on proposed new Melton taxi fares

A taxi picks up a fare in the car park at the back of the Bell Centre in Melton EMN-210520-133148001

Melton Borough Council, which regulates local cab firms and issues licences, is reviewing fares for the first time in seven years and is running a public consultation on suggested new prices until next Wednesday.

If adopted, the changes would see a 50p increase on the first third of a mile for both daytime and night time journeys for up to four passengers.

This represents a 20 per cent rise on daytime trips (7am to 11pm) and 16 per cent on night time rides (11pm to 7am), for that first third of a mile.

For every mile thereafter, day fares will increase by 20p to £1.80 and night journeys would stay at the current price.

Waiting rates would also rise by £5 an hour whatever time you are travelling at.

Firms will also be able to charge customers up to £100 if their cab is soiled by a passenger or an animal travelling with them or if they spill food or drink inside the vehicle.

The proposals also seek the introduction of new extra charges for parties of more than four passengers travelling in Melton taxis on bank holidays, including Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

The first third of a mile would be charged at £7, every mile thereafter £3.20 and a waiting rate of £40 per hour.

Councillor Alison Freer-Jones, the council’s portfolio holder for climate, access and engagement, said: “The last fare review was seven years ago, the newly-proposed table of fares aims to ensure that taxi fares are suitable for both taxi service providers and users at the present time.

“We encourage all those interested to view the new table of fares and contact us with any objections that they have to the proposed changes before the deadline.”

Anyone who wants to comment on the proposed new fares must do so by midnight on Wednesday (May 26).

Go to www.melton.gov.uk/consultations to see all of the proposed fares and to respond to the consultation process.

A paper copy is also available to view at the council’s Parkside offices upon request - to make an appointment email [email protected] or call 01664 502502