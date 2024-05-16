Grandir UK Nurseries in Leicestershire now listed as a 'Great Place to Work'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Grandir UK day nurseries and preschools in Leicestershire have been named officially as a ‘Great Place To Work’!

Grandir UK, one of England’s leading nursery and preschool brands, are excited to announce that they have received the Great Place to Work accreditation. This is an important step for the business as it supports their commitment to becoming the clear employer of choice in the childcare sector, focusing on staff support, training, wellbeing and personal development.

Great Place to Work measures organisational culture across a wide range of industries and companies worldwide, and facilitates businesses to survey and analyse their employees to better understand the company’s performance in delivering cultural excellence and in creating a space where their workforce can thrive.

While working with the Great Place To Work team to understand how Grandir UK could better serve their employees, they discovered that one of their highest scoring areas was ‘Fairness & Equality’, where 96% of people feel that they are treated fairly regardless of their gender and 97% of people feel fairly treated regardless of their sexual orientation. While fairness and equality should be the bare minimum an employee should expect, not all businesses are able to meet that same standard. Grandir UK are proud to know that, throughout the organisation, at every level, they are living and breathing their company values and treating their people with the respect they deserve every day.

Another aspect which was strongly highlighted in their findings, was that progression and development is exceptionally important for their employees. “For us, it is crucial that we support each member of the Grandir UK family to achieve their goals. Our dedicated HR and development teams have created a structure that offers each role a clear path to progression, supported by relevant, accessible training and regular assessment and feedback,” states Caron Moseley-Helbert, Head of Corporate, Social & Responsibility at Grandir UK. “Our bespoke development and progression programmes are seeing regular cohorts working together, milestone by milestone, to achieve their goals in a supportive group environment. Seeing our employees use these programmes to move on to the next stage of their career and the confidence our employees are building as a result of these training programmes is incredible to see!”

While the overall feedback from employees was excellent, there is always room to improve. Grandir UK have already created an action plan to address employee suggestions and key ideas that will enhance their offering as an employer and provide an even better working environment to their teams. The plan includes focusing on enhancing communication, wellbeing and workplace in the coming year.

One of Grandir UK’s key aims is to attract people to the early years sector straight from college and university. People who choose to work with us in this way benefit from earning and learning at the same time, and from starting an opportunity-rich career with a meaningful career path. Even Grandir UK’s CEO and COO both started their careers as nursery practitioners!

Grandir UK has a huge range of career opportunities within their nurseries across the country as well as at their support office in Basingstoke, Hampshire. This Great Place to Work accreditation highlights the fantastic work the business has done to become an employer of choice in the childcare sector as well as the work it still plans to do to continue that evolution.