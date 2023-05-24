The team at Round Corner Brewing in Melton

Round Corner Brewing, which is based at the Stockyard on the town’s livestock market site, picked up a double gold in the American Style Pale Ale category with its Steeplechase Pale Ale.

The brewery entered seven of its beers into the awards and all seven beers were awarded medals.

Another four Round Corner Brewing beers claimed gold medals, through Drovers Hazy Vermont Session IPA, Gunmetal Black Lager, Hopping Spree West Coast IPA and Mainland New Zealand Pilsner.

A silver medal was awarded to its Frisby Lager and a bronze to the brand-new 2023 Market Edition beer, Saint Cloud Belgian Style Witbier.

Round Corner Brewing’s CEO and Co-Founder, Combie Cryan said: “What an incredible achievement by the whole team to win a medal for every beer entered into the European Beer Challenge.

“Winning any medal at an awards of this calibre is a huge achievement, but to win one double gold, four golds, one silver and one bronze, it’s just exceptional work and really shows that we do believe craft beer is about the relentless pursuit of perfection.”

Head brewer and co-founder, Colin Paige, commented: “For us this reinforces what we already knew, that we have a phenomenal brewing team who make exceptional beers.