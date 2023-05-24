News you can trust since 1859
Golden triumph for Melton brewers

Staff at a Melton brewery have been celebrating an ‘incredible achievement’ after scooping seven medals at the prestigious European Beer Challenge in London.
By Nick Rennie
Published 24th May 2023, 14:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th May 2023, 14:31 BST
The team at Round Corner Brewing in MeltonThe team at Round Corner Brewing in Melton
Round Corner Brewing, which is based at the Stockyard on the town’s livestock market site, picked up a double gold in the American Style Pale Ale category with its Steeplechase Pale Ale.

The brewery entered seven of its beers into the awards and all seven beers were awarded medals.

Another four Round Corner Brewing beers claimed gold medals, through Drovers Hazy Vermont Session IPA, Gunmetal Black Lager, Hopping Spree West Coast IPA and Mainland New Zealand Pilsner.

A silver medal was awarded to its Frisby Lager and a bronze to the brand-new 2023 Market Edition beer, Saint Cloud Belgian Style Witbier.

Round Corner Brewing’s CEO and Co-Founder, Combie Cryan said: “What an incredible achievement by the whole team to win a medal for every beer entered into the European Beer Challenge.

“Winning any medal at an awards of this calibre is a huge achievement, but to win one double gold, four golds, one silver and one bronze, it’s just exceptional work and really shows that we do believe craft beer is about the relentless pursuit of perfection.”

Head brewer and co-founder, Colin Paige, commented: “For us this reinforces what we already knew, that we have a phenomenal brewing team who make exceptional beers.

“As soon as the news came in, I let the whole team know how proud of them I am, with this achievement being no small feat. It’s the ultimate validation for us to win at these awards, where we’re up against some incredible breweries from all over Europe.”

