Gi Group driving number of employed people across East Midlands

With businesses continuing to face tough decisions such as redundancies and major restructures, the need to get candidates into new roles as soon as possible has never been so urgent.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With job losses set to continue, such as the 51 roles lost at Nottingham pet wholesaler and distributor Kennelpak earlier this year, Gi Group UK, part of the 10th largest global staffing firm in the world, Gi Group Holding, has worked closely with those impacted and placed 50% of candidates in new roles within a week of first contact.

According to data from the Office for National Statistics, the unemployment rate in the East Midlands was five percent from March to May 2025, the third highest region in the country. With the UK Government trying to stimulate the economy through jobs and job creation, Gi Group is fuelling movement by matching skilled candidates with employers in need. Using honed outreach tactics for businesses in the local area and utilising its strong client network, Gi Group is placing candidates in new roles within a week of initial contact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewis Hanrahan, Business Development Manager at Gi Group UK in Leicester, commented: “Ultimately, our goal is to transform periods of workforce change into positive outcomes. Our Nottingham team has worked to help businesses manage transitions responsibly while equipping individuals with the tools, guidance, and opportunities they need to move forward confidently.

Pete Taylor, Managing Director of Gi Group UK

"By supporting both sides of the process, we’re focused on preserving reputations, protecting wellbeing and building stronger, more adaptable workforces for the future. Businesses are facing a number of challenges including economic instability, rising operational costs (inflation, wages, energy), difficulties in access to funding and tight cash flows, which increases pressures and ultimately results in tough operational decisions.”

Located in Leicester on Charles Street, Lewis and his team of recruitment consultants are renowned for their proactive and robust approach, having established themselves as the go-to recruiter for businesses within the manufacturing, logistics, industrial, pharmaceutical, engineering and automotive sectors in the region.

Working alongside its sister brand, INTOO UK & Ireland, career and transition outplacement specialists, Gi Group is able to support candidates to navigate their job search. From career coaching, financial advice, outplacement support and CV building, candidates are supported every step of the way. Though redundancy can be a daunting experience, Gi Group and INTOO believe it is an opportunity for change and upskilling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pete Taylor, Managing Director at Gi Group who has more than 25 years’ experience in recruitment across temporary and permanent placement of volume, specialist, RPO and local recruitment delivery added: “With so many businesses having to make really tough decisions about headcounts at the moment, it is our role to ensure candidates affected by redundancy don’t feel alone in their job search, especially when faced with a job hunt in a volatile economy.

"Switching roles is a challenging experience at the best of times but with our reactive approach, we’re proud to continue to consistently position candidates in the right roles quickly. There are still a number of people who need our support following recent large-scale redundancy announcements at businesses across the region, which means we’re constantly looking for new business partners to ensure we’re getting the right candidates in front of the right business leaders.

“At Gi Group we have focused on creating a regional reputation built on speed and precision. The labour market is constantly shifting which means we need to remain agile to support candidates and employers across each of our regional locations. The Midlands is a hub of exceptional industry-leading businesses – many of which are Gi Group customers – and we pride ourselves on the important role we play in keeping these vital organisations running smoothly, from delivering goods to manufacturing products to creating technologies.

"We’re living through uncertain times, but a certain way of ensuring business continuity in times of challenge is to have a steady, reliable, agile and innovative recruitment partner on your team.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From its Nottingham branch, Gi Group currently has a network of 25 businesses relying on the team to provide skilled talent promptly.

Gi Group UK employs close to 240 people across the UK and in 2025 is proud to serve more than 1000 clients across sectors from 69 UK locations (21 city centre branches and 48 sites). Gi Group UK is uniquely committed to the creation of social and economic value for both employers and candidates alike.

Through its distinct brands, Gi Group Holding delivers a full spectrum of recruitment and HR solutions. INTOO focuses on career development, coaching, and outplacement services; Marks Sattin specialises in finance, legal, technology, and executive recruitment; Grafton connects skilled blue and white-collar professionals with employment opportunities; and Gi Group UK offers both temporary and permanent staffing solutions for blue and white-collar roles, as well as semi-skilled professionals, across the United Kingdom.