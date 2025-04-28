Gi Group announce three promotions in one day

L-R Alona Zablocka, Jurgita Siplivaite and Olga Sikora

Three significant promotions have been announced within Gi Group’s Leicester branch, underscoring the strength and depth of leadership emerging across the business.

Olga Sikora has been promoted to Senior Business Manager, now overseeing both the Nottingham and Leicester Industrial Divisions. Joining her is Jurgita Siplivaite, who has stepped into the role of Assistant Manager, while Alona Zablocka moves up to become Account Executive.

Managing Director at Gi Group, Pete Taylor, said Olga’s promotion comes as no surprise to those familiar with her track record. He said: “Olga’s steady leadership has been a key driver behind Nottingham’s sustained GP growth, even during challenging periods. Under her guidance, the Leicester division has flourished, delivering high-performing ad-hoc and project-based assembly work for cosmetics products.”

Alongside her role at Gi Group’s Leicester branch, Olga will oversee the stability and growth of the business’s Nottingham division, which specialises in temp-to-perm placements across diverse industries.

Looking ahead, Olga’s vision for a successful 2025 is grounded in tangible, collaborative effort. “If we can increase our client base, especially in Leicester, and do everything possible to match candidates with active clients, I’ll consider that a win,” Olga explained. “That means ensuring CVs are getting into the hands of our sales team quickly and that the sales team is working hard across all channels such as email campaigns, doorstepping and phone calls. It’s about effort and alignment, regardless of immediate outcomes.”

Currently, both divisions are tracking ahead of budget for Q2 and Olga sees client retention and growth as key victories for Gi Group.

Olga added: “We pride ourselves on our ability to provide a full-service solution. From apprenticeships to high-skill staffing via Grafton, one of the other brands under the Gi Group Holding umbrella, from engineering to maintenance, and including the driving division, the group is rich in resources. The goal is to harness greater collaboration across all Gi Group Holding brands, driving cross-selling and internal synergy. If another division has a warehouse operative ready to go, that’s a win for everyone.”

Managing Director Pete Taylor added: “Olga represents everything we stand for at Gi Group: resilience, innovation, and a relentless drive to improve. Her promotion, along with those of Jurgita and Alona, signals the bright future we’re building through exceptional leadership and collaboration.”

Joining Olga in promotion success is Alona, who brings four years of energy and forward-thinking ideas that have helped propel the business forward. Known for her creative thinking and collaborative nature, she has built trusted relationships with both clients and candidates. Alona also plays an important role in supporting new starters and is actively involved in enhancing internal processes around candidate attraction.

Jurgita will also take a step up within the team. She joined the business seven years ago with no prior recruitment experience and has steadily developed into one of the most dependable members of the team. Her efforts in expanding one of the branch’s key accounts from a modest team to over 100 staff speak to her ability to cultivate strong relationships with client managers and deliver consistent results. Now as Assistant Manager, she continues to support a range of key accounts while remaining hands-on in sourcing the right candidates for each role.

Gi Group UK is headquartered in Chesterfield in the Midlands. The business employs close 260 people and in 2025 is proud to serve more than 1000 clients across sectors from logistics and industrial to engineering and automotive from 69 UK locations (21 city centre branches and 48 sites). Gi Group UK is uniquely committed to the creation of social and economic value for both employers and candidates alike. Gi Group Holding in the UK places one person in work every 90 seconds.