Get your nomination in for our Best of Melton awards

Have you got your nomination in yet for our Best of Melton Awards?

This is our annual search to celebrate all that is great about Melton Mowbray.

We want to recognise and reward businesses, events, individuals and organisations which make the borough such a great place to live and work.

We know there are many businesses and people out there that are achieving and doing great things, and we want to hear all about it.

The Award categories are:

Best New Business/Start Up of the Year - Sponsored by Melton Borough Council

Leisure & Tourism Award - Sponsored by Melton Promotions

After Dark Award - Sponsored by Purple Flag

Business of the Year - Sponsored by Duncan & Toplis

Best Independent Retailer - Sponsored by Stuart Westmoreland

Best Place to Eat and/or Drink - Sponsored by Samworth Brothers

Customer Focus Award - Available to Sponsor

Apprentice of the Year - Available to Sponsor

Employee/Team of the Year - Sponsored by Scalford Country House Hotel

Young Business Entrepreneur - Sponsored by Pam Saint Gobain

Business Person of the Year - Sponsored by Melton BID

In addition to the Business Awards mentioned above, we are also looking to celebrate our local community heroes.

Submit your nominations for any individual or group that you would like to nominate for one of these awards below:

Child of Courage - Available to Sponsor

Inspirational Young Person of the Year - Sponsored by John Ferneley College

Contribution to the Community - Sponsored by Melton Mowbray town Estate

Community Group/Project of the Year - Sponsored by the Melton Mowbray Building Society

This week we are highlighting two of the categories:

The first is the Best New Business section, which this year is kindly sponsored by Melton Borough Council.

Does your business have the ‘X Factor’? The Melton Times invites you to put yourself forward for this award - Melton is a great place to work and recognition from these awards can make a difference when securing new customers and new business.

Applications are welcome from any local businesses in the borough set up in the last 18 months.

The Apteeki restaurant won this award in 2018.

The second class we want to focus on this week is the After Dark Award, sponsored by Purple Flag.

Melton Mowbray offers a great range of activities during the day and in the evenings, and has now achieved the coveted Purple Flag accreditation. The Judges will be looking to reward a business that offers an amenity suited to a variety of tastes and lifestyles, and which offers a range of entertainment, a safe and welcoming environment, and somewhere that encourages people into town. Last year’s winner was the Regal Cinema.

You can enter yourself for any of the awards online at www.meltontimes.co.uk/achievementawards or you can nominate a contender by emailing Linda.Pritchard@jpimedia.co.uk with details.

All shortlisted finalists will be invited to our awards evening on September 27, at Scalford Country House Hotel. Guests will enjoy a black-tie three-course meal with the awards afterwards.