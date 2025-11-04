From a Christmas gift to a thriving business: How a simple bottle of magnesium oil sparked KH Holistics

Kelly's authentic, personal approach has resonated deeply with customers.

When Melton-based entrepreneur Kelly Henfrey first received a bottle of magnesium oil as a Christmas gift, she had no idea it would transform both her life and her career. What began as a thoughtful present from a friend has since grown into KH Holistics, a small batch, heart-led business creating natural magnesium products that are helping people across the country find calm, comfort, and better sleep.

“It actually started in the most unexpected way,” says Kelly. “A friend gifted me a bottle of magnesium oil to help me sleep. She told me how to make it and said I could use the idea however I wanted. I made a batch for family and friends and waited for their feedback. The response was phenomenal. That was my lightbulb moment.”

Curiosity quickly turned into passion as Kelly began researching the power of magnesium. She discovered that the mineral supports everything from muscle recovery and hormone balance to emotional regulation and sleep, yet around 90 per cent of people are thought to be deficient without even realising it.

“Once I started using it, I noticed huge changes,” she explains. “My sleep improved, my mood lifted, and my whole body just felt calmer. That constant background stress eased, and it felt like my system could finally reset. The difference was so powerful that I knew I had to share it.”

Kelly Founder of KH Holistics meeting wellness guru Barbara O'Neill.

Each KH Holistics product is handcrafted by Kelly herself, made with pure magnesium flakes, organic oils, and natural essential oils. From the soothing Calm Balm to the handy Pocket Hero roller, her range has been carefully created to support both the body and the mind.

“Everything I create is handmade by me, with care, intention, and real energy behind it,” Kelly says. “I don’t mass produce or rush anything. I blend each product as if it’s going to someone I love, because in a way, it is.”

Her authentic, personal approach has resonated deeply with customers. KH Holistics has grown organically through word of mouth, local markets, and wellness festivals, including a memorable moment at The Wellness Way Festival earlier this year.

“One of the most surreal moments was when Barbara O’Neill mentioned she’d been using my magnesium oil and loved the lavender scent. I was completely blown away,” Kelly recalls. “Moments like that remind me that what I’m doing matters.”

Kelly describes KH Holistics as a “heart led” business, meaning she trusts her intuition rather than chasing trends. “My business grows at the pace of my soul, not the system,” she says. “I always come back to why I started, to help others feel better.”

As KH Holistics continues to expand, Kelly is now working on a new collection that connects physical wellbeing with spiritual balance. “These blends are designed to open the heart, quiet the mind, and deepen spiritual awareness,” she hints. “It’s about bridging the physical and the energetic, helping people reconnect with their intuition.”

Ultimately, her mission remains simple, to help others heal naturally. “I hope people feel seen, supported, and inspired to reconnect with themselves,” Kelly says.

“My story is proof that healing doesn’t have to be complicated. If KH Holistics can bring even a little peace or comfort into someone’s life, then I know I’m doing what I’m meant to be doing.”