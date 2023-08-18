News you can trust since 1859
Fresh hope Melton's Wilko store might be saved from closure

There is fresh hope today (Friday) that Melton’s Wilko store and hundreds of others may survive.
By Nick Rennie
Published 18th Aug 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Aug 2023, 12:30 BST
The Wilko store in Nottingham Street, MeltonThe Wilko store in Nottingham Street, Melton


The homeware chain went into administration earlier this month because of funding shortfalls, prompting real concerns that all 400 stores, include the town’s Nottingham Street outlet, will soon close.

But the GMB union has been meeting this week with the administrators and National Secretary, Andy Prendergast, said today: “GMB has met with administrators and the company as part of the formal consultation process.

“We can confirm there have been expressions of interest from organisations who are considering taking over at least some parts of the business.

“These are still at an early stage, but means there are genuine grounds for hope.

“Whilst this process continues staff will continue to be paid and kept on. All stores are continuing to trade, and deliveries of new stock will continue.”

It is unclear how many stores would be saved if fresh investment is secured in Wilko.

