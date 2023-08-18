The Wilko store in Nottingham Street, Melton

The homeware chain went into administration earlier this month because of funding shortfalls, prompting real concerns that all 400 stores, include the town’s Nottingham Street outlet, will soon close.

But the GMB union has been meeting this week with the administrators and National Secretary, Andy Prendergast, said today: “GMB has met with administrators and the company as part of the formal consultation process.

“We can confirm there have been expressions of interest from organisations who are considering taking over at least some parts of the business.

“These are still at an early stage, but means there are genuine grounds for hope.

“Whilst this process continues staff will continue to be paid and kept on. All stores are continuing to trade, and deliveries of new stock will continue.”