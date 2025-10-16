Float, breathe, heal: Leicestershire welcomes unique floating sound bath collaboration

On Wednesday 6th December, three respected practitioners will join forces for a two-hour immersive experience at Rocky’s Gym on Cyprus Road. The evening includes guided breathwork, a floating sound bath, and cleansing rituals, all designed to help participants relax, release, and recharge before the festive season begins.

This one-off session brings together three specialists: Kelly from Sister of Sound, Dan Keightley from HolistiCo, and Talia from Spiritshift Kent. Together they’ll create a calming, multisensory journey, from deep breathing to vibrational sound healing — in a setting like no other.

“This event is something I’ve dreamt of bringing to Leicester for a long time,” says Kelly, who leads the sound bath. “There’s something so powerful about floating in a hammock while being surrounded by sound. It helps people let go on a much deeper level, and combining that with Dan and Talia’s energy makes this a truly unique experience. We want people to leave feeling lighter, calmer and more connected to themselves.”

The session opens with a white sage cleansing ritual, followed by a transformational breathwork session led by Dan, designed to calm the nervous system and encourage deep relaxation.

“I’ve worked alongside both Kelly and Talia individually but never together,” Dan shares. “This collaboration is such an honour. I’ll be guiding participants through exercises that activate the body’s rest and digest state. It sets the foundation for everything that follows.”

Talia then brings in her voice-led sound healing, adding another layer to the full body sound immersion featuring instruments such as:

Gongs

Native American flute

Tibetan and crystal singing bowls

Chakapas

Koshi chimes

Shamanic drum, ocean drum, rainstick and thunder drum

Attendees can choose a hammock or floor-based space, with the floating element providing a completely different physical experience. Only 10 hammock spaces remain, alongside 20 floor spaces.

“Blending breath, sound and ceremony while floating weightlessly in hammocks is something truly special,” adds Talia. “Leicester is going to love it.”

This is more than just a wellness session, it’s a chance to take a much-needed pause before the chaos of Christmas begins. The combination of breathwork and sound therapy has been shown to:

Reduce stress and anxiety

Improve sleep and emotional regulation

Support nervous system health

Enhance clarity, focus and mood

Encourage deep physical and mental release

Whether you're feeling overwhelmed or simply looking for a meaningful way to slow down, this event offers the space to reset before the year ends.

To find out more or book your space, contact Sister of Sound on Instagram: @sister_ofsound​

