A Melton Mowbray estate agents is expanding and it wants to recruit more staff.

Bentons Estate Agents, based in Nottingham Street, say four new hires will be taken on across their sales and lettings businesses.

Managing director, Lizzie Bateman, said: “We are delighted to see our team grow and look forward to welcoming more of the East Midlands’ best talent to Bentons.

“We are looking for talented individuals and are inviting professionally qualified estate agents in sales and lettings to apply for our more senior roles.

“For the roles requiring less industry experience we are looking for passionate people who want to develop their career and care about great customer service.

“Our clients and our team always come first at Bentons and we are open to flexible working.”

Those who are interested in applying for the new posts are asked to go online at www.bentons.co.uk to contact the company via their official website.