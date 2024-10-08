Developer Morro Partnerships reveals initiatives to promote biodiversity on historic Leicester site

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Developer Morro Partnerships is marking this World Habitat Day (October 7) by showcasing the significant ecological initiatives at its Abbey Park Road development in Leicester.

In collaboration with Midland Heart, the project on the site of the iconic ex-bus depot in Leicester is set to provide 117 properties, including 14 apartments and 103 houses, and is setting new standards for biodiversity and environmental stewardship.

To enhance the natural ecology of the area, Morro has undertaken several biodiversity-boosting measures designed to encourage wildlife to thrive alongside the new residents.

These initiatives are being implemented throughout the development to help a wide variety of different species.

Work at the Abbey Park Road Morro Partnerships development

Hedgehog highways that are specially designed to allow hedgehogs to safely roam between gardens through gaps in the fencing at Abbey Park Road will support the movement and health of the local population, without obstructing their natural patterns of movement.

Bat boxes have also been installed strategically around the site, which offer shelter and breeding spaces for local bat species, and help to maintain the balance of the local ecosystem.

A variety of bird boxes are being installed as well, to encourage different bird species to nest, contributing to the local bird population and supporting insect control.

With an emphasis on native species, the creation of wildflower meadows across the site is supporting pollinators such as bees and butterflies, essential for maintaining local biodiversity.

Chris Timmins, Managing Director at Morro Partnerships, stated: "We are thrilled to celebrate World Habitat Day by demonstrating our commitment to environmental sustainability, which is very important to us, and World Habitat Day is a great opportunity to celebrate all that is being done at Abbey Park Road.

“These biodiversity efforts will not only improve the ecology of the area but also provide a better living environment for both wildlife and residents.

“It’s our goal to create thriving communities, where people and nature coexist in harmony."

The development's focus on sustainability aligns with Morro’s wider environmental goals, as the company continues to deliver high-quality homes while prioritising ecological protection.

With Midland Heart as a key partner, the Abbey Park Road project is more than just housing - it’s an investment in the local environment, ensuring that both people and wildlife benefit.

Abbey Park Road will feature 117 properties in total, with homes ranging from apartments to family houses. The homes will be a mix of shared ownership and affordable rent, managed by Midland Heart, and will be located just minutes away from Leicester’s iconic Abbey Park.