Ryanair flash sale: 26 holiday destinations you can fly to from £12.99 including Ibiza and Milan

Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 13th Jun 2024, 10:38 BST
  • The budget airline has launched a 24-hour flash sale
  • More than 250 routes are discounted in Europe and Beyond - including Ibiza and Milan
  • The limited-time Ryanair sale ends soon

Ryanair has launched a flash sale with flights available from £12.99 - but it ends today.

The airline is offering 20% off flights in June and July for 24 hours in a limited-time sale. From sunny beaches and beautiful hiking spots to historic city breaks, there are more than 250 discounted routes.

The Ryanair flash sale ends at midnight tonight, and includes flights from £12.99 to Ibiza and Milan (Photos by National World/Getty Images/Zowy Voeten/GABRIEL BOUYS)The Ryanair flash sale ends at midnight tonight, and includes flights from £12.99 to Ibiza and Milan (Photos by National World/Getty Images/Zowy Voeten/GABRIEL BOUYS)
The Ryanair flash sale ends at midnight tonight, and includes flights from £12.99 to Ibiza and Milan (Photos by National World/Getty Images/Zowy Voeten/GABRIEL BOUYS) | National World/Getty Images/Zowy Voeten/GABRIEL BOUYS

Bargain holiday destinations include Budapest, Krakow, Lisbon, Corfu and Venice. The sale kicked off today (Thursday June 13) and ends at midnight.

Ryanair’s head of communications, Jade Kirwan said: “Ryanair’s flash sale is back with 20% off June / July flights for 24hrs only.

“This special summer sale is available to book now until midnight tonight (Thurs, 13 June), with plenty of sun, sea, adventure, and city break destinations across Ryanair’s industry leading network just waiting to be explored.”

Flights from £12.99

Flights start at £12.99 during the flash sale, with the cheapest deals available for the following European destinations.

  1. Aalborg, Denmark
  2. Aarhus, Denmark
  3. Basel, Switzerland
  4. Bergerac, France
  5. Brive, France
  6. Cologne, Germany
  7. Cork, Ireland
  8. Dublin, Ireland
  9. Edinburgh, UK
  10. Eindhoven, Netherlands
  11. Frankfurt Hahn, Germany
  12. Göteborg Landvetter, Sweden
  13. Ibiza, Spain
  14. Kerry, Ireland
  15. La Rochelle, France
  16. Limoges, France
  17. Marseille, France
  18. Milan Malpensa, Italy
  19. Newquay, UK
  20. Osijek, Croatia
  21. Oslo Torp, Norway
  22. Perpignan, France
  23. Rodez, France
  24. Shannon, Ireland
  25. Tours Loire Valley, France
  26. Örebro, Sweden

How to buy discounted Ryanair flights

Ryanair’s flash sale includes hundreds of budget flights to Europe and beyond.

Discounted flights are available until midnight tonight on the Ryanair website

