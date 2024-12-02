Royal Mail Christmas postage dates: last posting dates for Christmas 2024 in UK and internationally
- Royal Mail has announced its last postage dates for Christmas 2024
- Final posting dates vary by service, from 2nd Class to Special Delivery
- Deadlines differ based on destination and service type if you are posting internationally
As the festive season approaches, ensuring that cards and gifts reach loved ones in time for Christmas becomes a top priority.
The postal service is an essential part of this process, offering delivery services across the UK and internationally.
But with increased volumes of mail and potential delays during the busiest time of year, knowing Royal Mail’s last recommended posting dates for Christmas delivery is crucial.
Thankfully, Royal Mail publishes its final postage dates for different services on its website, helping customers plan ahead and avoid disappointment.
Whether you’re sending a heartfelt card to a friend across town or a carefully chosen gift to family overseas, understanding these deadlines ensures your items arrive before the big day.
Within the UK
|Service
|Last recommended posting date
|Royal Mail 2nd Class and 2nd Class Signed For
|Wednesday 18 December
|Royal Mail 1st Class and 1st Class Signed For
|Friday 20 December
|Royal Mail Special Delivery Guaranteed
|Monday 23 December
|Royal Mail Tracked 24
|Saturday 21 December
|Royal Mail Tracked 48
|Friday 20 December
Internationally
The last recommended postage dates for international delivery are a little bit more complicated, as they can differ depending on where in the world you want your item delivered.
Royal Mail International Standard
|Service
|Last recommended posting date
|Africa, Asia, Australia, Caribbean, Central and South America, China (People's Republic), Far and Middle East, New Zealand
|Tuesday 26 November
|Cyprus, Malta, Portugal, Spain
|Wednesday 27 November
|Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Eastern Europe (except Czech Republic and Poland), France, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Slovakia, Switzerland, Turkey
|Thursday 28 November
|Canada, Czech Republic, Finland, Italy, Poland, Sweden, USA
|Friday 29 November
|Austria, Belgium, Denmark, France, Luxembourg, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Netherlands, Slovakia, Switzerland
|Wednesday 13 December
Royal Mail International Tracking and Signature services
|Service
|Last recommended posting date
|Barbados, Belgium, Finland, Lithuania, Malta, Mexico, Portugal, Romania, Russia, South Africa, Ukraine
|Monday 2 December
|Norway, Italy, Greece, Israel, Bulgaria
|Tuesday 3 December
|Australia, Austria, Canada, China, Denmark, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Ireland, Japan, Spain, Switzerland, Netherlands, New Zealand, Poland, Singapore, Sweden, Thailand, USA
|Friday 6 December
Royal Mail International Economy
|Service
|Last recommended posting date
|All non-European destinations (except South Africa, Canada, Middle and Far East, USA)
|Wednesday 2 October
|Middle and Far East, Hong Kong, Singapore, South Africa
|Monday 14 October
|Canada and USA
|Thursday 31 October
|Cyprus, Eastern Europe, Greece, Iceland, Malta, Turkey
|Monday 25 November
|Western Europe
|Monday 25 November
We’d love to hear how you’re planning your festive deliveries this year! Are you sending gifts overseas or relying on Royal Mail’s UK services? Share your tips and experiences with navigating the holiday postal rush in the comments section.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.