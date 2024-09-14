Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Many National Lottery prizes go unclaimed each year

Winners have 180 days (about six months) from the draw date to claim their prizes

Smaller prizes up to £500 can be claimed in-store; larger prizes must be claimed online or by phone

Damaged or destroyed tickets may still be claimed if an appeal is filed within 30 days

Check your tickets carefully - there might be an unclaimed prize waiting for you

Many people fantasise about winning the National Lottery jackpot, but imagine if you’ve already won and don’t even know it!

It’s surprising how many National Lottery prizes go unclaimed. Winners have six months to claim their prize, but some lucky tickets are never redeemed.

You might have a winning ticket tucked away in your wallet, purse or even stored in an online account without realising it.

Check the list below to see if you might be one of the fortunate individuals with an unclaimed prize...

National Lottery

How long do National Lottery winners have to claim their prize?

Winning lottery ticket holders have 180 days (approximately six months) from the draw date to claim the prize.

If a valid claim is not received within this timeframe, the money and any interest earned on it goes to National Lottery Projects across the UK.

How can National Lottery winnings be claimed?

Prize winnings of £500 and under can be claimed in store from a National Lottery retailer - that is, an authorised store or outlet where you can purchase lottery tickets, like newsagents, supermarkets and petrol stations.

Prizes over £500 and up to and including £50,000 can be claimed online.

For prizes over £50,000, and monthly prize winnings (Set For Life), winning ticket holders should call the National Lottery on 0333 234 50 50 to confirm and arrange the winning claim.

If your ticket has been damaged or destroyed, you still may be able to make a valid claim, however, an appeal should be filed within 30 days of the draw date.

Details on the information you would need to provide can be found on the National Lottery website.

Current unclaimed National Lottery tickets:

Euromillions - £1m

A Millionaire Maker winner is out there, with this winning ticket having been drawn on 16 April.

The ticket holder - who purchased their ticket in Rhondda Cynon Taf - needs to claim it by 13 October.

Euromillions - £1m

A second would-be millionaire is yet to come forward. The draw in question took place on 16 August, and the lucky ticket holder has until 12 February 2025 to come forward.

The ticket was bought in the Cardiff area.

Lotto HotPicks - £350,000

A resident from the London Borough of Kingston upon Thames is sitting on over a quarter of a million pounds, with the winning numbers 6, 28, 30, 40, 53, 58 being drawn on 25 May.

They have until 21 November to claim their winnings.

