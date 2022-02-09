Melton’s Wilko allows dogs in store for the first time

Customers can now take their dogs into Melton Wilko store with them EMN-220902-154456001

The move was introduced this week at Wilko, on Nottingham Street, and at 247 of its other outlets in the UK.

It follows a successful pilot at two Wilko locations.

Furry friends, on their leads if applicable, will be able to browse all areas of the participating stores, except for the food aisles.

Melton's Wilko store in Nottingham Street

New signage is provided to inform customers that they no longer need to leave their pet outside the store.