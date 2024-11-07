Local nominees from the Melton area

Three nominees from the Melton Mowbray area have been shortlisted for the prestigious Best Day Out category in this year’s Leicestershire Tourism and Hospitality Awards.

The local contenders are Melton 1940s Weekend, Hilltop Farm Café and History Fare Melton – which were all nominated through a public vote.

Winners for all categories will be announced at the gala dinner and awards ceremony, at Athena Leicester on Wednesday December 4.

Martin Peters, chief executive of Leicestershire Promotions, which organises the awards, said: “Opening up this category for public nomination has been really popular and successful.

A photo from last year's 1940s Melton Mowbray Weekend and Brian Fare, a Melton historian - both are shortlisted for Leicestershire's Best Day Out

"We look forward to revealing the deserved winners at the renowned ceremony in December.”

Now in its 14th year, the awards represent the regional heat of the national Visit England Awards for Excellence.

The Melton 1940s Weekend has also been nominated for the Event/Festival/Live Music category at the awards after attracting thousands of people to the annual nostalgia celebration since 2021.

History Fare, founded by local historian Brian Fare, is also shortlisted in the New Tourism Business category, along with Melton-based Hidden Food Tours, which is also nominated in the Best Experience section.

The entrance to Hilltop Farm Shop and Cafe, on the outskirts of Melton IMAGE Google StreetView

The Tap and Run, at Upper Broughton, is shortlisted for Pub of the Year. Former cricketers Stuart Broad and Harry Gurney, who rebuilt the pub after a devastating fire, are also nominated for The Griffin, at Swithland.

The Grange, at Asfordby Hill, which has a garden centre, gift shop and restaurant, is on the shortlist for Places to Visit.

Thirteen of the winners will automatically proceed to the shortlist for the national awards.

The Leicestershire awards are sponsored by Novotel Leicester and Pear Communications.

Gold, Silver and Bronze winners will be announced at the presentation ceremony.

Others shortlisted for the Best Day Out award, which is sponsored by St Martins Lodge, Leicester, are: 1620s House & Garden, 360 Play Leicester, Arts Fresco Market Harborough, Beaumanor Hall Festive Gift Fair, Bradgate Park, Break Escape Loughborough, Christmas Fayre Market Harborough, Cosby Yarn Bomb, Great Central Railway, Harborough Carnival, Lubenham Scarecrow Festival, Market Harborough Carnival, National Space Centre, Peter le Marchant Trust, Retro Computer Museum, Richard III Walking Tour Leicester, Victory Show Cosby, Watermead Country Park.