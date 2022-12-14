M&Co in Melton Mowbray

M&Co, in Nottingham Street, is one of 170 shops which may close in the UK as a result of the company falling into administration.

The store remains open for now and it is hoped administrators Teneo Financial Advisory can find a new owner to take over the business.

Advertisement

The Melton store posted a message on its Facebook page stating: "We are hoping for a positive outcome and that our lovely shops will be saved.

"Currently we are unable to process refunds back to original payment, we can exchange only any goods for the same value or above, this also includes items purchased through the website.

"We are currently not scanning loyalty cards to add points and we cannot accept reward vouchers.