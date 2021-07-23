Melton businesses where you can now order via Deliveroo

Deliveroo has partnered with a number of businesses in Melton to offer deliveries EMN-210723-102433001

The takeaway delivery specialist has teamed up with KFC and Subway and local gems like Amore and Bellini as well as grocery retailers like Morrisons.

But Deliveroo is also looking to team up with more local restaurants.

It is also creating 50 jobs to become riders to carry out the food deliveries.

And it is offering all new customers £10 off their first two orders using the code: NEWROOTOWN and for a minimum spend of £15 per order.

Berenice Cowan, head of UK expansion for Deliveroo, said: “At last, we’ve arrived in Melton Mowbray.

“We can’t wait to bring everyone great food from local and national favourites, and to help local chefs reach new customers.”

He added: “Working with Deliveroo increases restaurants’ sales as they can reach a wider range of customers.”

Deliveroo customers have the option to schedule orders via the Deliveroo app up to one day in advance or receive food as soon as possible between 11.30am and 11pm on weekdays and 11.30am and 11pm on weekends, from a variety of independent eateries, traditional takeaways, high-quality chain restaurants as well as grocery retailers.

The launch will be a major boost to small restaurant businesses across Melton Mowbray who will be able to reach new customers and grow their restaurant businesses through offering delivery.

A spokesman said: “We are also looking for up to 50 people in Melton Mowbray to become riders.

“Those who work as riders will be able to work when they want and where they want, delivering food and groceries to customers’ doors in as little as 20 minutes.

Deliveroo’s partners in Melton so far are:

Morrisons

KFC , in Scalford Road.

Subway, in Valley Road.

Amore.

Bellini.

New Simla Indian Cuisine.

One Stop Melton Mowbray.

Apurba.

Bun Appetite.

Millennium Fish Bar.

Mother Hubbard’s Dessert Cupboard.