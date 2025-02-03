Customers can now access payments again, as the issue has been resolved 💳

Issues that customers of two major UK banks were experiencing this morning (February 3) - including services outages - have been resolved, and services are now "back to normal."

According to Lloyds Banking Group, the issue preventing Lloyds Bank and Halifax customers from receiving payments has fixed.

Users of both banks earlier reported problems with their banking apps, including difficulties making and receiving payments.

The fresh outages followed major issues at Barclays on Friday (January 31), which extended into the weekend.

Barclays attributed the disruption to a “technology issue,” leaving many customers unable to access funds or complete transactions - on a weekend which coincided with payday for many workers and the deadline for self-assessment tax returns.

According to the service monitoring website Downdetector, issues with Lloyds and Halifax began around 7am on Monday, with several hundred users reporting problems with the apps. By around 10.30am, the spike from those reporting issues had dropped.

In a statement, Lloyds Banking Group apologised to customers and said the issue had now been resolved, but did not confirm what had caused it.

“We know some customers had issues receiving payments this morning, but this is back to normal,” a company spokesperson said. “They should not make the payment again.

“Our online banking, app and telephone banking have been working as normal all morning. We’re sorry for any inconvenience caused.”

The latest glitches come at a time when many bank branches are poised to close. Last week, Lloyds Banking Group announced plans to shut 136 more high street branches, as it accelerates plans to cut costs and digitise the bank.

It will close 61 Lloyds, 61 Halifax and 14 Bank of Scotland branches between May this year and March 2026.

Today’s outages were the latest after Barclays was forced to apologise to customers after technical issues disrupted services and payments over the weekend.

The bank confirmed that the problem was resolved by Sunday (February 2) morning, with delayed payments successfully processed.

Until the issues were fixed customers were presented with outdated balances, with some transactions not appearing.

On Sunday morning, a Barclays spokesperson said: “The technical issue impacting our customers on Friday and Saturday has been resolved and delayed payments processed.

“Customers can use our app, bank online, call us, use their cards and withdraw cash. We are working on bringing balances up to date for some of our customers and addressing any outstanding issues.

“We are very sorry for any disruption and will ensure that no impacted customer is left out of pocket. We are keeping our call centres open for longer this weekend and we will be proactively contacting customers who may be vulnerable.”

It is believed Barclays’ outage was caused by a technical issue and is not believed to be related to a cyber attack. The cause of the issues with Lloyds and Halifax is not yet known.

