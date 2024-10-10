Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tis the season for DIY, with toys to assemble and halls to be decked. But if you are worried about running out of supplies, Halford’s have just the Christmas gift for you.

The retailer is bringing back its popular Advanced 40-piece Socket Set Advent Calendar for this festive season. It sold out in a matter of days last year - and Halford’s is promising that it will have even more available in 2024 to avoid disappointment.

It is already available to buy either in store or online, so you better act quick to avoid missing out. Santa’s elves may have been hard at work making the advent calendar, but even they have limits on the amount they can make.

Here’s all you need to know:

When did the Halford’s advent calendar go on sale?

In 2023 it sold out in a matter of dates after hitting the market in the autumn. It is back for this festive season and went on sale in store on Wednesday September 25, before arriving on Halford’s website on Friday September 27.

Halfords DIY advent calendar is back for 2024. Photo: Halfords | Halfords

How much is the calendar - and can I still buy it?

The popular advent calendar is available for just £29.99. And while it may have sold out in just days when it launched last year, Halfords have increased the stock, so shoppers won’t be left disappointed this year.

What is in the advent calendar?

Halfords says this calendar provides all the parts for the ultimate one-and-done socket set. The high-quality set is perfect for on-the-go tasks or at home use, and offers exceptional value.

Fix-it enthusiasts won’t be disappointed - the tools have a quality feel and finish, making them ideal for everyday jobs. What’s more, each of the parts within the kit is covered by Halfords Lifetime Quality Guarantee so you’ll never have to worry about buying a replacement.

For those who simply can’t wait until December 1st, here's a sneak preview of what can be found in the box:

1x1/4” Drive 100 tooth ratchet handle

14 x 1/4” Drive 6-point sockets: 3.5,4,4.5,5,5.5<6,7,8,9,10,11,12,13 and 14mm

1x 1/4” Drive spinner handle

1x 1/4”Drive wobble extension bar: 50mm

1x 1/4” Drive bit adapter

21 x ¼” shanks bits:

No’s 1,2 and 3 (crosspoint)

No’s 1,2 and 3 (pozidriv)

3,4 and 5.5mm (slotted)

4,5,6,7 and 88m (hex)

T10, T15, T20, T25, T27, T30 and T40 (security torx)

You can buy the advent calendar from Halford’s website here. There is an option for click and collect.

What is the best non-chocolate advent calendar you have ever owned? Share your experiences by emailing: [email protected].