From left, MP Alicia Kearns presents certificates to overall winner, Gates Garden Centre, plus Melton Sports and Foxy Lots

Nearly 20,000 votes were cast in a competition organised by local MP, Alicia Kearns, and Cold Overton’s Gates Garden Centre came out on top after polling an impressive 1,385 nominations.

Voters were asked to indicate which business was their favourite across 15 different categories with the aim of raising the profile of independent shops as well as celebrating them.

Mrs Kearns said: “I have been absolutely blown away by our communities’ support for our local independent shops.

Sraff at Derek Jones Butchers, Melton, receive their award

"We are so lucky to have such an incredible number of wonderful independent shops at the heart of so many of our communities.

"It has been a joy to celebrate them through this year’s awards, so thank you to everyone who took the time to vote.

"I’m already looking forward to see what next year’s awards have in store.”

Winners with runners-up in brackets:

Alicia Kearns presents Beauty Box, Melton, with their award

Beauty, Pampering and Wellness – ORB Retreat, Uppingham (Beauty Box, Melton and Hair at No 11, Melton);

Butcher – Derek Jones, Melton (Leeson Family Butchers, Oakham);

Café – Welly’s Sunny Skies Community Café, Melton (Pizzini, Bottesford);

Children and Babies – Inspirique Baby Photography, Melton (Kidzone, Melton);

Black Dragon Games' staff get their award

Clothing and Accessories – Baubles and Bangles, Melton (Wiseguys/girls, Melton);

Craft and Hobby – Black Dragon Games, Melton (Wool Zone, Oakham);

Farm and Produce – Hilltop Farm Shop, Melton (March House Farm Shop, Great Dalby);

Food and Drink – Melton Cheeseboard, Melton (Otters Fine Foods, Oakham);

The Mace Village Shop at Whissendine get their award

Garden Centre – Gates Garden Centre, Cold Overton (Rutland Garden Centre, Ashwell Road, The Grange Garden Centre, Melton and Rutland Nursery, Manton);

Gifts and Stationery – Foxy Lots, Melton (Quirky Bird, Oakham);

Homeware – Portess, Oakham (D. Norton & Son, Uppingham);

Music and records – Icon Music, Melton (Rocka-Buy Records, Oakham);

Pharmacy – Rutland Late Night Pharmacy, Oakham (Daynight Pharmacy, Melton);

Village Shop – Squirrel Stores, Long Clawson (Mace Village Shop, Whissendine and Medbourne Village Shops and Post Office, Medbourne);

Special Commendation – Melton Sports, Melton and Knights of Oakham.

