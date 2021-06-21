Deliveroo to launch in Melton with riders and drivers needed

Deliveroo is launching in Melton next month and the company is on the lookout to sign up riders and drivers to deliver local orders EMN-210621-171746001

The company is on the look-out for delivery drivers and riders to transport orders to customers from restaurants, takeaways and stores.

Potential employees should value on-demand, flexible work and want the freedom to choose when, where and how to work.

The job is ideal for people who have other commitments, such as existing work or students who are looking for flexible work to fit around study, Deliveroo say, and it is also a good way to keep fit and earn money at the same time.

Harrison Foster, the company’s UK regional director, said: “We’ve seen a huge demand for Deliveroo in Melton Mowbray and we’re excited to be launching next month.

“We’re really excited to be creating new work opportunities for local people.

“The team is looking for people with passion, drive and great customer service who are seeking the added benefit of flexible work amongst other perks.”

To keep riders safe while out on the road, the company offers all riders free medical insurance to ensure all riders are protected.

The company also offers other benefits, such as free training courses for riders and their families.

Go to https://riders.deliveroo.co.uk/en/apply to apply for work as a driver or rider.

Customers have the option to schedule orders via the Deliveroo app up to one day in advance or receive food as soon as possible from independent eateries, traditional takeaways, high-quality chain restaurants, supermarkets and food and grocery retailers conveniently delivered to their homes.

Deliveroo’s arrival in Melton should also be a boost for local businesses, who will be able to reach new customers and grow their offering through delivery.