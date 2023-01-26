Melton's Shoe Zone store pictured this morning after closing its doors for good

Signs are up on the front windows at the Shoe Zone store, in South Parade, and staff can be seen inside packing up stock.

The Leicester-based business, has 360 shops nationwide and says it sells about 13 million pairs of shoes every year.

Advertisement

Pre-tax profits rose last year as the company closed 63 shops in 2022 and opened 13 new stores.

Chief executive Anthony Smith was quoted earlier this month as saying: “This year we expect to relocate or open a further 35 stores and continue to close a number of older stores, and we will refit a minimum of 15 stores.”

The loss of Shoe Zone is the latest blow for Melton’s local economy following a spate of closures of restaurants and shops in recent months, as businesses struggle to cope in the aftermath of the pandemic and ongoing cost of living crisis.

Ted Berrill, was one of the customers who arrived this morning hoping to shop at Shoe Zone only to be greeted by locked doors.

Advertisement

He said: “It’s really disappointing to see this.

"People are saying the rents and the rates are too high for these shops.

Advertisement

"A lot of people haven’t got any money at the moment as well.

"I don’t know what the answer is.”

Advertisement

Pensioner Sylvia Birch said: “It’s such a shame it’s closed. I always shop here because the prices are quite cheap.”