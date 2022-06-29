Community gardener wins Melton firm's big prize

Darren Weston the winner of Toolstation's Jubilee competition presented with his prize by branch manager Jamie at the Melton branch of Toolstation. 20/06/2022

Darren Weston scooped Toolstation’s ‘Heir to the Crown Tools’ prize from 600 other entries across Leicestershire.

He was presented with his winnings at the company’s Melton branch on Snow Hill in recognition of his efforts in converting an area which was previously a wasteland.

Darren said: “The community garden area had been derelict for a while, while the grass was up to my knees.

"It was next to my house and I became sick of looking at it. I decided to roll my sleeves up and get stuck in.

"We invested our time and effort into reinvigorating the space. We’ve been quite innovative and used things like wheel trims to plant flowers and sourced equipment from the local community. The results speak for themselves and many people are coming to enjoy the space."

Jamie Sargent, manager of the Melton branch of Toolstation, commented: “The lengths that Darren has gone to support the local community is exceptional and we were blown away by this entry.

"The Crown Tools was our way of championing the lengths customers go to and we think this recognizes his efforts.

"We were really impressed by the time, initiative and investment that Darren committed to, to transform this space.