Collaboration award triumph for Melton-based SMB College Group
Melton’s SMB College is celebrating a prestigious award triumph.
The college, which operates from Asfordby Road and Brooksby, was presented with the Excellence in Collaboration trophy at the Leicestershire Business Awards held at De Montfort University and hosted by the East Midlands Chamber of Commerce.
The college won the award alongside fellow Leicestershire colleges – NWSLC, Loughborough College and Leicester College – for their successful partnership which aims to upskill vehicle engineering professionals through short courses in hydrogen, electric and hybrid vehicles, and advanced driver assisted systems.
Dawn Whitemore, chief executive and principal of SMB College Group, said: “We were thrilled to support this year’s fantastic Leicestershire Business Awards.
"The evening was a wonderful occasion, allowing businesses to come together to celebrate the world-class business community that we are so lucky to have here in the East Midlands.”
The SMB College Group was also the sponsor for the Small Business of the Year Award, which went to the charity Menphys, which provides specialist services for children and young adults with disabilities and additional needs.
The judges from SMB College Group said ‘We were incredibly impressed by all of the finalists within this category, with Menphys securing the win because of the ingenuity and business acumen they’ve displayed in order to diversify their funding streams, allowing them to not only continue their great work but also to grow.”