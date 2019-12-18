Cameras to be installed to stop drivers staying too long at Melton’s McDonald’s restaurant

Cameras are being installed in the car park of Melton’s McDonald’s restaurant to catch drivers who leave their vehicles there for too long.

The fast food eaterie says it has had to act to protect its parking area from customers and non-customers who may be preventing others from visiting.

New signage has gone up warning visitors to the Thorpe End restaurant to not park there for more than 90 minutes or they will be served with a parking ticket by a private company which has taken over the management of the car park.

A spokesperson for McDonald’s told the Melton Times: “To help ensure there are always parking spaces available for our Melton Mowbray customers, we will be introducing cark parking restrictions which are managed by MET parking, at this restaurant.

“There is ample signage around the car park to make all customers aware of these new regulations.”