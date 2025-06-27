NatWest, in High Street, which is to close in September

There are increasing calls for a banking hub to be set up in Melton Mowbray with yet another town centre bank set to close its offices soon.

NatWest, in High Street, will cease to trade there from September 29 as part of a nationwide cull of offices due to customers preferring to use online services.

Personal customer transactions at Melton’s NatWest dropped by 57 per cent in the five years to January 2025 and 75 per cent of personal customers there chose to use online services or the mobile banking app between February 2024 and January 2025.

Figures show 230 customers visited the town branch on average each month – the equivalent of around seven or eight people a day – while only 102 business customers did so.

Melton Mowbray customers will be able to use other nearby branches at Grantham and Loughborough after the closure and there will also be a pop-up branch in town for three months, at a venue to be announced, to ease people into the new arrangements and deal with queries about online services.

NatWest customers can also use the Post Office for their banking services.

A number of long-term NatWest customers have contacted the Melton Times to say they don’t currently use online services or the company’s banking app and they would not be confident using them.

They say they would use a banking hub if it started up.

The NatWest closure follows on from the loss of several other town centre banks, including the TSB in June 2022 and Barclays in September of the same year.

Some towns in Leicestershire and Rutland have their own banking hubs – Syston, Oakham, Market Harborough and Lutterworth currently, with Ashby soon to join them.

Banks operate from the hubs on a rota basis.

Some major banks still retain branches in Melton Mowbray, however, including HSBC, in High Street, and Lloyds, on Sherrard Street.

Building societies also have a strong presence in the town with Melton Building Society still seeing the value of having a face-to-face service.

The rapid move to online, though, and the sharp drop in personal customers visiting branches is likely to see more branch closures in the next few years in Melton.