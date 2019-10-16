Business owners attend Melton Brexit advice event

Business owners attended a special summit in Melton this week to find out more about the potential impact of the UK leaving the European Union at the end of this month.

The borough council hosted the free Ready for Brexit event on Tuesday morning.

Oficials were on hand to offer support and advice on issues surrounding Brexit to a number of businesses, including several involved in the food and drink industry.

Council leader Councillor Joe Orson said: “Brexit is a fast moving and ever changing policy area with both possible wide ranging challenges and implications for Melton.

“We are working closely with the community and businesses to support and advice where possible, and will continue to update our residents as more information comes to light.”

The council says it is acting to mitigate risk and it is preparing for different eventualities.

As part of the support in helping to prepare businesses, the authority partnered with the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) and the Leicester and Leicestershire Local Enterprise Partnership (LLEP) for the special Brexit event, which was aimed at businesses operating in the food and drink sector but also open to all other sectors.

The council has set up a dedicated webpage at www.melton.gov.uk/brexit and email address brexit@melton.gov.uk to provide useful information and links to relevant external websites.