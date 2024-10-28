Building a brighter tomorrow: Homebuilder promises year-long support to Rainbows Hospice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Coalville-based David Wilson Homes East Midlands has announced its Charity of the Year as Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People.

The Loughborough based charity is dedicated to delivering support and care to babies, children and young people from across the East Midlands, with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions, and helping them and their families to create long lasting memories.

David Wilson Homes is building new properties across Leicestershire, and the housebuilder’s fundraising will be matched by its parent company, Barratt Developments, for up to £15,000.

Staff members who work for the developer are committing to raising funds for the charity from July 2024 to July 2025, through a variety of events and fundraisers.

Kirsty Coxon, Corporate Fundraiser at Rainbows, said: “Thank you to everyone at David Wilson Homes East Midlands for supporting us. This support is invaluable to helping us provide vital care for more than 750 babies, children and young people and their families. We look forward to the year ahead.”

The employees at David Wilson Homes East Midlands selected the charity as their main fundraising focus following a number of internal nominations.

Since 1994, Rainbows has provided a range of vital support services for the immediate need of each individual baby, child or young person. In addition to its hospice building in Loughborough, Rainbows also has specialist Rainbow nurses working in hospitals across the region, as well as providing a Hospice at Home service.

John Reddington, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes East Midlands, said: “We are thrilled to be supporting Rainbows as our Charity of the Year for 2024.

“The work that the charity carries out on a daily basis to assist young children is both vital and extremely admirable, and we’re grateful to have this opportunity to raise funds for such a worthwhile cause.”

Now that the charity has been announced, the homebuilder will begin to plan its fundraising events throughout the year.

For more information on the charity, visit the website at Rainbows.