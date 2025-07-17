Bellway site manager in Rutland wins coveted industry award

The site manager at Bellway’s Barleywoods development in Oakham has been recognised for the quality of his work with a coveted national award.

Tom Keane, 51, from Rugby, has secured a Quality Award in the National House Building Council’s (NHBC) annual Pride in the Job competition.

He was among only 450winners selected from a pool of more than 8,000 site managers whose developments have been inspected by the NHBC over the past year, placing him among an elite group within the industry.

This is the second Pride in the Job Quality Award that Tom has won since joining Bellway Eastern Counties as a site manager in 2023.

Tom, who has worked in the construction industry for more than 30 years, said: “It felt brilliant to get the email from the NHBC to say that I had won again. I sent a screenshot to Dean Takkou, my construction director, and went out onto the site to spread the good news to the whole team. I shook hands with everyone on site and thanked them for the hard work they had put in over the last 12 months.

“It was tough to win last year, which was my first ever Pride in the Job award, but it was more difficult to maintain those incredibly high standards and to claim another Quality Award. But, through attention to detail and working together, with everyone pulling in the same direction, we have stayed at the top.

“It is great for me to receive this accolade again here as I have been at this site since day one – and in the two years I have been at Barleywoods, I have won two awards. I don’t have an assistant site manager so even more of the pressure is on me. I have been able to create a team that buys into my philosophy that only the best is good enough for our customers.”

The Pride in the Job awards involve a rigorous process including spot checks on the day-to-day running of a site. Each site manager is assessed across six key areas which are consistency, attention to detail, leadership, interpretation of drawings and specifications, technical expertise and health and safety.

Tomand the other Quality Award winners will go forward to the next stage of the competition – the NHBC’s Seal of Excellence and Regional Awards, which will be announced this autumn.

Dean Takkou, Construction Director for BellwayEastern Counties, said: “As you can see from the number of sites that are judged nationally, winning this award is no mean feat. The NHBC Quality Award is recognition of a job very well done and is universally respected throughout the construction industry as a mark of distinction.

“Tomand his site team should be incredibly proud of this achievement. It is a real testament to their hard work, commitment and attention to detail not to mention the extremely high standards that we set for ourselves throughout the business.”

To find out more about the homes at Barleywoods, see: www.bellway.co.uk/new-homes/eastern-counties/barleywoods.