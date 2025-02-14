Apprentice lays foundation for future with Leicestershire housebuilder

In light of National Apprenticeship Week (10th to 16th February), Leicestershire developer David Wilson Homes has shared the journey of one of its promising apprentices.

Samuel Walsh (19), who works at the housebuilder’s Thorpebury in the Limes development in Thorpebury, is laying the foundation for a bright future in the industry and has commended his apprenticeship as the key to advancing in his career.

Samuel is currently enrolled at SMB College Group’s Stephenson Campus in Coalville pursuing a Level Two Bricklaying apprenticeship.

He said: “I had previously studied bricklaying for two years and have always wanted to pursue a job that allowed me to work outside, away from an office. Moving into an apprenticeship has allowed me to earn money and build my experience all whilst learning.

Sam Walsh, an apprentice at DWH's Thorpebury in the Limes

“With bricklaying apprenticeships being highly competitive, the pathway with David Wilson Homes is such a huge opportunity, which offered many benefits. I had explored other courses and trainee schemes, but having a big name like David Wilson Homes backing me seemed best for the future.”

Samuel has already acquired valuable skills during his time as an apprentice and has commended the support network around him.

He said: “There is a lot of support from the staff at Thorpebury in the Limes, and it’s great to work and socialise with them, I truly feel part of the team. On the other hand, completing the practical work at college helps me develop a sense of independence and broaden my skills.

“The structure of the training allows you to gain experience, whilst building your knowledge of bricklaying and the wider industry. Working with such a variety of people from both SMB College Group and David Wilson Homes, I’m more likely to graduate from my course with connections that will come in handy in the future.”

Sam Walsh, bricklayer apprentice at Thorpebury in the Limes

Samuel’s commitment to mastering his craft in the field of bricklaying showcases the dedication and enthusiasm that David Wilson Homes encourages in its apprentices.

He continued: “Looking to the future, I will have hopefully gained the skills and experience I need to be able to transfer to other roles and jobs. I’ve always wanted to travel the world and visit Australia, hopefully this course will provide me with the knowledge I need to pick up work in other countries as well.”

Offering his advice to those considering an apprenticeship in housebuilding, Samuel added: “Say yes, it’s a huge opportunity! It can be difficult, particularly during the cold, wintery months, but stick at it because it’ll be worth it in the end.”

Now in its 18th year, National Apprenticeship Week has brought together apprenticeship supporters from across the country with MPs, ambassadors, apprentices, training providers and top employers involved in recognising the value and importance of apprenticeships.

Sam Walsh at Thorpebury in the Limes

All David Wilson Homes’ apprenticeship programmes are well structured and tailored to individual needs. Apprentices receive encouragement, support and guidance to help them develop, giving the skills and qualifications for a successful career.

John Reddington, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes East Midlands, said: “We are immensely proud of Samuel’s dedication and progress as a bricklaying apprentice at Thorpebury in the Limes.

“At David Wilson Homes, we are committed to nurturing talent in the construction industry and providing a supportive environment for individuals like Samuel to thrive.”