Allison Homes promotes Nottingham-native Karl Edwards to lead East Midlands Region

Karl Edwards announced as Managing Director of Allison Homes East Midlands

Allison Homes has promoted Karl Edwards from Operations Director to Managing Director for its East Midlands region, underlining its growth plans across Leicestershire, Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire.

Karl, who grew up in Nottingham, has over 25 years’ housebuilding experience. Before joining Allison Homes nearly three years ago, he worked in key roles at Gladman, Chase Homes, Rippon Homes, Bryant/Taylor Wimpey and Barratt Homes. His local knowledge plays an important role in growing the East Midlands housing business and supporting the region’s development.

Allison Homes recently opened its regional headquarters in Castle Donington, and has a growing team of 19 working across land, planning, construction, sales, and technical roles. By regularly working with numerous onsite contractors and suppliers, the housebuilder is boosting local employment and is still hiring as the region grows.

As part of its national growth strategy, the company aims to increase housing delivery to more than 2,000 new homes a year by 2028, with the East Midlands region playing a central role in meeting local housing needs and expanding its affordable housing offer.

Karl Edwards, MP Amanda Hack, John Anderson and Michael Hudson at Opening of Allison Homes’ East Midlands Office

Allison Homes East Midlands has quickly established a strong foothold in the market with seven secured development sites, including the newly launched St Mary’s Chase in Stanton-under-Bardon. Additional sites include upcoming developments inShepshed, Anstey, Rearsby, Markfield and Nottinghamshire’s Cotgrave. These projects will deliver a diverse range of family homes alongside affordable housing, with construction underway across the portfolio.

Karl said: “I’m really excited to be stepping into this new role leading Allison Homes in the East Midlands. We’ve built a great team and having our new office in Castle Donington puts us exactly where we need to be. We’re committed to delivering high-quality homes, building trust in the region, and growing in the right way. With strong land acquisitions already in place and several sites moving forward, we’ve got a solid foundation to scale up and make a real difference in this high-demand market.”

John Anderson, CEO of Allison Homes, added: “Karl’s operational experience and leadership have played a huge part in building our presence in the East Midlands so quickly. I have every confidence in his ability to take the business forward and continue making a real impact in the region. Seeing what Karl and his team have achieved so far makes me genuinely excited for the next chapter for Allison Homes in the East Midlands.”

To find out more about Allison Homes and its developments, visit: www.allison-homes.co.uk