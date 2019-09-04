Accolade is a real thriller for Thrussington bookseller

A bookseller in Thrussington has been named among 100 outstanding small businesses in the UK.

The online Books & Pieces is among this year’s Small Biz 100 which have been chosen to reflect the vibrancy of the UK’s small enterprises ahead of Small Business Saturday on December 7.

Amanda Overend helps youngsters with their reading.

Amanda Overend, who founded Books & Pieces seven years ago, said: “I’m so delighted to have been chosen as one of the Small Biz 100.

“To think I’ve been selected from thousands of small businesses across the UK is a real honour.

“It is a brilliant way to raise the profile of small businesses across the UK and to encourage people to shop small and shop local.”

Books & Pieces specialises in books and gifts for families with 0-6-year-olds with customers able sign up to the Storybook Subscription and receive three new books in the post every month.

Amanda said: “All the books are hand-picked by myself and I only stock books I’d read with my own children.”

Being selected as one of the Small Biz 100 - there are estimated to be 5.6 million small businsses in the UK - means Books & Pieces will be spotlighted nationally in the 100 days before December 7.

Books & Pieces will be highlighted on Sunday and will celebrate by offering a free book with every three for £10 purchase.

Director of Small Business Saturday, Michelle Ovens, said: “Each year this campaign has grown in support from government, business and communities alike, and so we can’t wait to begin the annual 100-day countdown.

“Small Business Saturday’s increasing popularity means it was harder than ever to choose just 100 of this country’s incredible 5.6 million small businesses to showcase.”