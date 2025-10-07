Finalists in Best Beauty Business - VXIE, Locks of Love with Lindsey and winner Eclectic Hair

It was quite a night when the Melton business community gathered for the town’s new awards presentation evening at the Harboro Hotel.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Melton BID revived the event after a three-year gap and 150 guests enjoyed a spectacular evening as they celebrated the achievements of the businesses which won the 15 awards up for grabs. BID manager, James Colclough, said afterwards: "It was great to see businesses coming together to support each other and make new connections during the evening and plans are already forming to make the event even better for 2026.

Leanne Brown, owner of Lea & Co Coffee Shop, said she was ‘on cloud nine’ after winning the Best Cafe and Coffee Shop category, with Hilltop Farm and Cafe plus The Welcome Cafe also being finalists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leanne posted on Facebook: “To say the nominations from my customers were humbling was an understatement and then to be told I was a finalist was just unbelievable. I would like to thank my amazing staff, Maxine, Emma, Eva and Mimi.”

Business Person of the Year - Doug Clements

The Regal Cinema, which triumphed in the Sustainability and Environmental Impact award, commented: “We've been working very hard over the last few years to look at more local procurement and cut down our waste.

"Partly by recycling through any scheme possible, and also by working with our suppliers to cut down and reuse packaging.”

After Belvoir Sales and Lettings won the Outstanding Customer Service accolade, they posted: “We are beyond thrilled – thank you so much to everyone that voted, we truly are overwhelmed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Award winners: Arts & Culture Award – Kick Up The Arts; Best Beauty Business – Eclectic Hair; Best Cafe and Coffee Shop – Lea & Co Coffee Shop; Best Independent Business – Sugar Shamrocks; Best Local Food Producer – Millie’s Meats; Best New Business – Fletcher Boutique; Best Pub or Hospitality – The Bell, Frisby; Best Restaurant or Takeaway – Prima Pizza; Business Person of the Year – Doug Clements; Health and Wellbeing Award – The Mowbray Clinic; Leisure and Tourism Award – Melton Mowbray Town Estate; Outstanding Customer Service – Belvoir Sales and Lettings; Sports and Exercise Award – The Steelyard Gym and Fitness; Sustainability and Environmental Impact – The Regal Cinema; Business of the Year – The Steelyard Gym and Fitness.