Long-serving Melton BID manager Shelagh Core congratulates her successor James Colclough in the town centre this week

It is the end of an era in Melton Mowbray town centre as Shelagh Core prepares to hand over the reins as manager of the influential Melton BID.

Shelagh has been at the heart of everything happening in the town’s trading hub for more than 16 years.

She is stepping down this week and will be replaced by experienced former local trader, James Colclough, who takes over on Friday.

He recognises he has a hard act to follow and that he is taking over at a challenging trading time for businesses, with the heightened competition from online shopping and the ongoing cost of living crisis, but he is excited to get going.

Shelagh Core pictured in 2018 with town centre colleagues showing off the new town centre app

James told the Melton Times: “I want to maintain what Shelagh has built over the last 16 and a half years.

“I will be working closely with new and existing businesses and I look forward to working with Melton Mowbray Town Estate, Melton Borough Council, Melton In Bloom and the other town centre stakeholders.”

The BID has introduced a number of projects and initiatives during Shelagh’s tenure to improve the trading environment for town businesses, residents, employees and visitors, including a town centre app, a cost-saving recycling scheme and close working with Melton In Bloom to help achieve a first Gold Award this year.

And James sees the organisation as a vital guiding hand to traders.

Shelagh Core and colleagues pictured celebrating the award of Purple Flag status to Melton

He explained: “It can be quite isolating and challenging to run a business if you have nowhere to go for advice but Melton BID offers an opportunity to talk to others in the same situation.”

There has been criticism that the Melton town centre trading offer is too heavily weighted with coffee shops, charity stores and nail bars.

But James pointed out that only four per cent of town shop units were occupied by charities and that there is a variety of coffee shops which give customers a choice.

"Some of our coffee shops are aimed at families, others at couples and there are a number where people like to work in because of the WIFI,” he said.

"They are often full and are a social meeting place for local people.”

The latest BID licence runs until October 2026 and James says his experience will help support local businesses going forward.

He added: “I’ve worked in retailing for over 25 years and I ran my own small business in Melton for 12 of those years at Melton Toys.

“I have an understanding of challenges traders face.”

Shelagh said she is sad to leave her role but is ready for a new challenge.

She told the Melton Times: “We have a real community town here.

"68 per cent of shops are independents which is a high number compared to other towns and that is something to be proud of.”

Shelagh started off as town centre manager, working with the town centre partnership and chamber of trade, and she took over as Melton BID manager in 2011 when the town was awarded its new status.

She said the BID had established good relationships with shop landlords in the town and was now playing a more proactive role in influencing which businesses were setting up.

“I have loved working with an incredible business community and I’m sure James will be a big success,” added Shelagh.